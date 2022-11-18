German girl who grew up on Ramstein Air Base found a 2nd family with LRC Rheinland-Pfalz

Photo By Cameron Porter | Monika Gorczynski Spanier, the property book office supervisor for Logistics Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Monika Gorczynski Spanier, the property book office supervisor for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, receives a commander’s coin for excellence from 405th Army Field Support Brigade Commander Col. Crystal Hills for her tremendous work and her team’s perfect 100 percent score during a recent Command Supply Discipline Program inspection conducted by U.S. Army Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Growing up on Ramstein Air Base in the mid ‘60s in a German family and being one of the only German girls on her block was very unique, maybe unheard of.



Monika Gorczynski Spanier, the property book office supervisor for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, said all her friends were American, and it wasn’t until she reached school age and attended a German elementary school in the village of Ramstein did she even know any German girls her age.



Gorczynski Spanier’s father, who is also German, was the manager at the General Cannon Hotel for distinguished visitors on Ramstein Air Base, and because his presence was required at the base hotel on extremely short notice, 24/7, he and his family were provided an apartment inside the hotel.



“I was exposed to American culture at a very young age, living on Ramstein,” said Gorczynski Spanier, who lived on the air base until she was 20 years old. “I’m pretty sure growing up on a U.S. air base and being surrounded by Americans played a part in why I decided to work for the U.S. Army after completing school.”



Gorczynski Spanier has worked for LRC Rheinland-Pfalz for many years. In fact, when she started working for the LRC in 1986 it was called the Directorate of Logistics, 29th Area Support Group.



Whatever the name, though, Gorczynski Spanier has always worked at the property book office, there. She worked from 1986 to 1996, left and took a job on the Germany economy, and then came back to the property book office in 2007. She has been at the LRC’s property book office ever since – a combined total of 25 years.



The LRC Rheinland-Pfalz property book office is responsible for accountability of all the equipment in the Kaiserslautern Military Community assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, the LRC’s higher headquarters, Gorczynski Spanier said.



This includes about 20,000 line items such as government vehicles, snow removal trucks and machinery, emergency trucks and fire suppression equipment at three fire stations, computer and network equipment, and recreational and sports equipment from USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Family Morale Welfare and Recreation Office. In total, these 20,000 line items are valued at about $41 million dollars, said Gorczynski Spanier.



And the property book office team is doing an outstanding job. In fact, they were recently recognized by the 405th AFSB commander and USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander for their efforts. Both commanders presented coins for excellence to Gorczynski Spanier and other property book office team members following a recent Command Supply Discipline Program inspection.



The lead CSDP inspector from U.S. Army Sustainment Command said it was the best inspection he’s seen in two years across 63 installations inspected. The LRC Rheinland-Pfalz property book office scored a 100 percent in the CSDP inspection for its property book management program, a perfect score.



“It’s the best team ever because we work so well together, both local nationals and Army civilians,” said Gorczynski Spanier, who has been the supervisor at the property book office for the past 11 years.



Most of the seven property book office team members and supply technicians have worked in their respective positions for a long time, said Gorczynski Spanier. Together, they possess a huge knowledge base. If one member of team doesn’t have the answer to a question, someone else from the team will.



“And it feels like a big family. I really enjoy being here,” Gorczynski Spanier said.



Someone else at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz feels like a big family, too – Gorczynski Spanier’s husband, Hans Spanier. Hans is the LRC’s purchasing agent. When he makes a purchase, Gorczynski Spanier and her property book office team make sure it’s added to the books.



“There was a job opening here at the LRC, and it was at the same building where I worked so he applied,” said Gorczynski Spanier, who now lives in Landstuhl, Germany, with Hans. “He followed me. I was here first. But we’ve both worked for the U.S. Army for a long time.”



“We’re both really thankful for having the opportunity to work at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz because like I said, it’s like being in a big family,” she added.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.