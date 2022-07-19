Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson Garrison Change of Command 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Story by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, officiates the garrison change of command ceremony from Col. Nate Springer to Col. Sean M. Brown, incoming commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, at Founders Field July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Cedar S. Wolf)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    This work, Fort Carson Garrison Change of Command 2022, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

