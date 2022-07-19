Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, officiates the garrison change of command ceremony from Col. Nate Springer to Col. Sean M. Brown, incoming commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, at Founders Field July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Cedar S. Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2022 07:26
|Story ID:
|433506
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Garrison Change of Command 2022, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT