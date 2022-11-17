Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd ASOS conducts first-ever Arctic Familiarization field exercise

    3rd ASOS conducts first-ever Arctic Familiarization field exercise

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek | Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron place tire chains on a High...... read more read more

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This exercise trained and tested Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) and Special Warfare Mission Support (SWMS) on their ability to perform combat field operations and survive in Alaska’s arctic environment.

    “Without SWMS, TACP would not be able to complete the mission efficiently or successfully,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mychal Hoyt, 3rd ASOS, Operations Flight Chief. “It is not only important for our SWMS personnel to understand what our gear and equipment goes through in any situation but having a solid working relationship with them is just as important. What better way to work that out, than experiencing a little "suck" as one team?”

    Prior to field training, subject matter experts within the unit conducted classroom lessons and practical hands-on familiarization with the equipment they would be wearing and utilizing during the training exercise. Specific objectives were broken down into tasks and arranged into a systemic code on a job qualification form to document the arctic specific continuation training.

    The training included critical tasks like building an arctic tent, constructing an improvised shelter in the snow, maintaining firearms in a cold weather environment, and preventing cold weather injuries.
    Upon completion of the classroom portion of the training, personnel packed up their team’s High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle and received gear checks and safety briefings before departing for their field portion of the training.

    During the two-day training event, Cadres ensured the exercise objectives were met while safety remained the top priority, and each member had a proficient level of competency to survive and fight in the harsh environment.

    “Any training is good training, and this was no doubt a success,” said Hoyt. “In addition to everyone becoming a little more confident in their ability to endure the harsh environment the Arctic presents, they were also able to identify pros and cons of their processes and the utility of their specific equipment.”

    While this exercise was deemed a success, it is just the first of many for the 3rd ASOS to continue building upon the training required to survive and thrive in the harsh Alaskan environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 11.17.2022 14:01
    Story ID: 433460
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ASOS conducts first-ever Arctic Familiarization field exercise, by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    3rd ASOS conducts first-ever Arctic Familiarization field exercise
    3rd ASOS conducts first-ever Arctic Familiarization field exercise
    3rd ASOS conducts first-ever Arctic Familiarization field exercise
    3rd ASOS conducts first-ever Arctic Familiarization field exercise
    3rd ASOS conducts first-ever Arctic Familiarization field exercise
    3rd ASOS conducts first-ever Arctic Familiarization field exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    SERE
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW
    3rd ASOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT