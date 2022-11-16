Exchange Featuring Hot Deals Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Week

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is featuring major holiday deals every day from...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is featuring major holiday deals every day from Thanksgiving to Dec. 1! Check out the in-store and online savings for Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2g7. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military shoppers deals to feast on, beginning Thanksgiving Day and continuing through Cyber Week.



To see all the deals, shoppers can view the digital sales ads at ShopMyExchange.com by navigating to “Weekly Ad” under “Savings” at the bottom of the webpage. Scanning QR codes at the top of the sales flyer unlocks even more exclusive savings offers. Offers begin at 12:01 a.m. Central time on the starting date of the promotion.



While most Exchanges will be closed Thanksgiving Day, ShopMyExchange.com is always open. One-day-only deals for Nov. 24 will be posted online and include up to $600 off smart TVs; up to 30% off select soundbars; an additional 20% off select footwear; an additional 15% off jewelry; and more.



On Black Friday, Exchanges will open at 8 a.m. local time, when shoppers can pick up Apple products up to $250 off; an HP Core i3 laptop (model #3020740) discounted by 45%; electric toothbrushes up to $80 off; as well as hair tools and apparel from Old Navy, Levi’s, Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Columbia and The North Face for 40% off. Discounted designer handbags, footwear and cosmetics and fragrance gift sets will also be available.



The deals continue all Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 26 and Nov. 27), with luggage up to 50% off; games, toys and grills up to 40% off, tool kits up to 30% off; and more.



Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, kicks off one-day and four-day sales. On Cyber Monday, shoppers can save up big on diamond jewelry and pick up great deals on kids’ clothing and outerwear and gourmet gift baskets. Savings through Dec. 1 include up to $500 off gaming desktops; up to $600 off smart TVs; up to $1,100 off fine jewelry; $50 off AirPods Pro and Beats Studio Buds; and up to 20% off scooters and hoverboards.



“Why limit great deals to just one day?” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange helps service members and military families save with a week’s worth of Black-Friday discounts—and shopping at the Exchange is always tax-free.”



The Exchange offers contactless shopping options such as buy online pickup in store service and curbside pickup to make shopping easier for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and others with in-store shopping privileges. Service-connected disabled Veterans can shop in person and all honorably discharged Veterans can shop online at ShopMyExchange.com.



Deals are available in-store and online and are subject to availability.



Select Exchanges in OCONUS will be open Thanksgiving Day. Authorized shoppers can follow their local Exchange on Facebook for hours and more information.



