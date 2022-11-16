Capital Guardians get new top enlisted leader

WASHINGTON – The District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG) has a new senior enlisted leader as of Nov. 8 when Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith Jr. assumed responsibility of state command sergeant major.



Command Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Brooks, who served in the position since November 2018, retired Nov. 5, paving the way for Smith to assume responsibility of DCNG’s highest enlisted position.



“As leaders, we are supposed to go out and find challenging assignments that help us develop,” said Smith. “I see so much potential in the organization and its rich history.”



Maj. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless, commanding general of DCNG, thanked Brooks and his family for their support in a message to the service members. “Brooks has been an invaluable asset to the D.C. National Guard, and he will missed,” she said. “Through his leadership and dedication, he has left a lasting impression on the lives of many service members.”



Smith has nearly 33 years of military service including six years of active duty. He most recently served in the Virginia National Guard as state command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor to the assistant adjutant general.



Some of Smith’s previous assignments in the National Guard include Command Sergeant Major, 329th Regional Support Group; Command Sergeant Major, 29th Infantry Division; Command Sergeant Major, Combined Joint Operations Center in Jordan; and Command Sergeant Major, 29th Infantry Division in Kuwait.



“I am looking forward to the unique challenges of the D.C. National Guard and its diverse group of Soldiers and Airmen,” said Smith.

