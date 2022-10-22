Instructors offer Spooky Spinning

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    By Walt Johnson

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — The normal weekend spin class at Ivy Physical Fitness Center turned into a “Spooky” event Oct. 22, 2022.

    Fort Carson spinning instructors Lorraine Thorson and Lorrie Thorson took the class through a rigorous one-hour class that the participants enjoyed from the first note of music to the last. The spin class with the Thorsons began at 8 a.m., with Lorrie Thorson taking the people through a one-hour workout that tested every muscle in the body and pushed them to their cardio limits.

    The loud enthusiastic participation from the costume clad participants signaled just how much they enjoyed the class and the challenges it presented to them. No one who was on the spinning cycles seemed to mind that they were being pushed to their physical limits as smiles, cheers and participation was the order of the day. While the customers were happy to take part in the event, the mother and daughter Thorson team was even more thrilled to bring the program to the post community.

    “We are always looking for programs to bring to the post community that are fun and exciting for our customers. We like to have the holiday-themed program like this one for Halloween. We had many of our normal customers who came dressed in Halloween costumes but still took part in the workout like it was a normal Saturday morning,” Lorrain Thorson said.

    This is the beginning of the holiday season that will also feature programs in recognition of Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday seasons.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    imcom
    fitness
    u.s. army
    Spinning
    hqamc

