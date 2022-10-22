Community makes a difference

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Community members clean up trash Oct. 22, 2022, as part of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Community members clean up trash Oct. 22, 2022, as part of the Fort Carson Make a Difference Day. see less | View Image Page

By Walt Johnson



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Members of the Mountain Post community showed their pride in the Mountain Post Oct. 22, 2022, as Soldiers and Family members took part in the annual Make a Difference Day.



Make a Difference Day is a national event focused on community service with a common goal of making a difference in the lives of people and the places they live. The people that came out to support the 26th annual event Saturday took part in activities such as cleaning up Iron Horse Park, painting and cleaning up each of the post schools, cleaning up the drainage ditch and cleaning up Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities.



MADD is a chance for people to give back to their community.



It is also an introduction to volunteering for Soldiers and Families which has proven to be invaluable to keeping the post as tidy as possible throughout the years.



One of the many groups of people from the post that took part in the event was the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers members. The team was at the dog park at Iron Horse Park cleaning up and beautifying the area where post pets get to have a fun time with their owners.



Miahh Patter, BOSS program member was delighted to be among the people cleaning up the post Saturday. She said not only did it do good things for the post it did good things for people like herself.



“This is a great chance for me to do something besides be in the barracks on a Saturday morning. This gives me the chance to do something productive for the post and meet and work with new people in the post community. This has turned out to be a fun day, and I get to work with people who are like-minded and want to help make the post a cleaner and a better place to live,” Patter said.



Gia Gillotte-Taylor, BOSS program administrator, echoed Patter’s commitment to the day. She said this is one of the events the Boss program eagerly looks forward to supporting each year for a variety of reasons.



“Community service is one of the core pillars to the BOSS program, and we look forward to taking part in this program and helping the community each year. We look forward to the chance to come out and help make Fort Carson a better place to live. A program like this helps build community pride, and it gives back to the post that gives so much to people each day. We have seen an uptick in community service and volunteerism from our single Soldiers. It’s great to see them on an early Saturday morning helping with this program,” Gillotte-Taylor said.



Celsie Day, Fort Carson Army Volunteer Corps Program manager, said the event was larger prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it isn’t as big as it was before, she said it is still an important event. She said the goal this year was to make sure the volunteers could feel the sense of community.



“We have a variety of people involved like the Girl Scouts, Soldiers and their Families. It is a great chance to show people what community service is about and how beneficial it can be. This gives people a sense of community and a great connection to the community,” Day said.