Soldiers sworn in as new citizens

Courtesy Photo | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pfc. Sclabnky Michaud, left, and Spc. Kailash Gurung, both Fort Carson Soldiers, swear allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at Library 21c Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo by Scott Prater)

By Scott Prater



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five Fort Carson Soldiers swore to support and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, Oct. 21, 2022. That’s just a small segment of the oath people take upon earning U.S. citizenship, but it holds special meaning for these Soldiers, since they’ve been defending and supporting U.S. interests since they joined the Army.



Surrounded by friends, Family members and fellow Soldiers, Spc. Ranchana Richter, Pfc. Mariana Paramo Gonzales, Pfc. Ramel Kudi, Pfc. Sclabnky Michaud and Spc. Kailash Gurung performed their oath and pledged allegiance to the stars and stripes for the first time as U.S. citizens during the ceremony hosted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Denver field office, at Library 21c on the city’s north side.



“I feel different, now,” said Michaud, a native of Haiti, who arrived in the U.S. 11 years ago. “I can vote now, for one thing, plus I can bring some of my family members here from Haiti, so they can have a chance to experience what I’ve experienced since moving here.”



Leaders with the USCIS said the event marked the first time they’ve been able to hold an in-person ceremony in Colorado Springs since the beginning of the pandemic, a stretch of nearly two years. During the ceremony, USCIS and community leaders thanked and congratulated the brand new citizens for choosing to participate in American democracy and dedicating themselves to the country’s future.



Earning U.S. citizenship is quite a process that takes time, patience and dedication. Candidates must study some U.S. history, file legal documents, endure interviews and pass a citizenship test, for example.



Michaud explained that he started his citizenship process about a year ago and that in some respects the process is a tad bit easier for Soldiers, since they’ve already passed background checks and had their fingerprints and other biometrics logged. However, the Army can also hamper the process in some ways. Michaud actually missed his first interview with immigration officials due to a conflict with his Army training. So, the process took longer as he waited for another opportunity to interview.



While pledging their allegiance, the newly dubbed citizens also renounced and abjured all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state or sovereignty.



“There is a lot of paperwork and studying,” said Richter, a native of Thailand and a mechanic. “You just have to persevere through it, though, and try to get something done every day.”



In all, 31 candidates from 21 countries officially earned their citizenship during the Oct. 21, 2022, ceremony. Following the event, representatives from the League of Women Voters helped the new citizens register to vote.



“This is every immigrant’s dream,” Michaud said. “There is so much opportunity here. My heart is filled with joy. I’m happy to be a citizen and happy for my family.”