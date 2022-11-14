Exchange to Award More than $21,000 in Prizes in Cutting Edge Sweepstakes

DALLAS – In a sweepstakes that’s a cut above the rest, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will award 85 winners a Benchmade Limited Edition Mini Adamas Black Class knife.



Through Dec. 1, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter to win one of the knives, valued at approximately $250 each.



“Eighty-five Exchange shoppers will make the cut in this sweepstakes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “While these knives are hard-to-find limited-edition SHOT Show exclusives, the Exchange is giving them away for free to our lucky winners in the military community.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Contestants may complete an official entry form at participating Exchange stores or enter online at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. There will be one winner at each of the participating Exchange locations and six online winners. Official rules can be found at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to enter.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



