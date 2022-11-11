NTAG San Antonio Attends Buffalo Soldiers Veteran's Day Commemorative Ceremony

Photo By Edward Jones | SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 11, 2022) A staple of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce’s...... read more read more Photo By Edward Jones | SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 11, 2022) A staple of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrate America’s Military (CAM) series of events is the Buffalo Soldiers Veteran's Day Commemorative Ceremony held at the San Antonio National Cemetery. The ceremony, hosted by the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers Association, honors those who have served or currently serving in the United States Military. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, Command Chief Recruiter, NCCS Alterik Greene poses with guest speaker, Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen, Commanding General, U.S. Army South. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 11, 2022) A staple of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrate America’s Military (CAM) series of events is the Buffalo Soldiers Veteran's Day Commemorative Ceremony held at the San Antonio National Cemetery. The ceremony, hosted by the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers Association, honors those who have served or currently serving in the United States Military.





In addition to veterans and their families, the ceremony’s audience included military, city, fraternity, sorority, and American Legion dignitaries. Representing Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, Command Chief Recruiter, NCCS Alterik Greene. Green, who recently joined NTAG San Antonio, reflected on the events he’s experienced since his arrival. “This city has a love for its military members and that is great to see,” said Greene.





Following the posting of Colors by Sam Houston High School’s ROTC, the National Anthem was performed by Buffalo Soldier, Trooper Cindy Williams, invocation by Buffalo Soldier, Trooper Glenn Snell, and welcoming words from Fort Sam Houston’s National Cemetery Assistant Director, Graham Wright.





The guest speaker, Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen, Commanding General, U.S. Army South delivered words of gratitude for those who have served and motivation for those currently serving.





During the event, a brief history of the Buffalo Soldiers was shared, including units training on Ft. Sam Houston in 1867. According to History.com, the Buffalo Soldiers started in 1866 with six all-Black cavalry and infantry regiments after the passing of the Army Organization Act passed by Congress.





NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.





