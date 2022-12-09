IMCOM, Auburn University sign historic agreement for natural resource management

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Installation Management Command and Auburn University leaders gather at a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Installation Management Command and Auburn University leaders gather at a signing ceremony highlighting a new 10-year renewable natural resource management agreement between the two institutions Sept. 7, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama. The intergovernmental service agreement is the first of its kind nationwide to include eight military installations. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The U.S Army Installation Management Command and Auburn University in Alabama solidified a 10-year partnership for natural resource management services with the signing of an intergovernmental service agreement Sept. 7.



This historic IGSA is the first of its kind nationwide to include eight military installations.



According to Auburn University, a Center for Natural Resource Management on Military Lands is forthcoming and will provide natural resource management services to Redstone Arsenal and Fort Rucker in Alabama; Forts Benning, Gordon and Stewart in Georgia; Fort Polk in Louisiana; Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Jackson in South Carolina.



William G. Kidd, director of IMCOM G4 Facilities and Logistics, attended the IGSA signing ceremony at Auburn University. He said the agreement “will ensure the government’s management and diverse uses of the Army’s 1-plus million acres of military lands within these bases are sustained in order to accomplish the Army mission into the future.”



For the Army, the IGSA will improve efficiencies and deliverables while achieving compliance with state and federal laws and regulations.



“This partnership is going to give us an opportunity to bring experts into an area as we work our environmental programs on each of the installations here in the southeast and give us the tools we need to sustain that stewardship to a level that we haven’t met before,” Kidd said.



As part of its land-grant mission, Auburn University’s College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment has a long history of leveraging such government partnerships to advance its teaching, research and outreach programs for the benefit of faculty, students and citizens.



“The Army has long been about working inside the environment and doing the right things, and I think here at Auburn we can bring some expertise to that in terms of making that better,” said retired Lt. Gen. Ron Burgess, executive vice president of Auburn University and 38-year U.S. Army veteran.