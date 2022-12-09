Army & Air Force Exchange Service Veteran Driver Earns National Private Truck Council All-Star Honors

Photo By Marisa Conner | Air Force Veteran Eric Hoff is the seventh Army & Air Force Exchange Service driver to...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Air Force Veteran Eric Hoff is the seventh Army & Air Force Exchange Service driver to be recognized as a National Private Truck Council All-Star Driver. He received the award at the NPTC National Safety Conference Sept. 8. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2bt. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Eric Hoff has notched about 2 million miles as an Army & Air Force Exchange Service motor vehicle operator, and while his normal route often takes him to Florida, his trip to Orlando last week was special—he was there to receive a National Private Truck Council All-Star Award.



“I’m very humbled. I never thought I would be selected—I just do my job every day,” said Hoff, who served 22 years in the Air Force and is now in his 22nd year with the Exchange. “My motto is ‘Happy to be here. Proud to serve.’”



Hoff is the seventh Exchange driver to be named an NPTC All Star since the awards were introduced in 2009. The award recognizes private fleet drivers who exhibit an exceptional commitment to safety, compliance and customer service. Organizations can nominate one driver per year. The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, operates the 10th largest private retail fleet in the U.S.



“The Exchange is grateful to have Eric on our team. He is so deserving of this award,” said Exchange Executive Vice President and Chief Logistics Officer Karen Stack. “The Exchange fulfills its mission of serving military communities because of outstanding associates like Eric putting in hard work and long hours behind the scenes.”



Hoff works out of the Exchange’s Dan Daniel Distribution Center in Newport News, Va., delivering merchandise to Exchange stores up and down the East Coast.



“I enjoy the camaraderie between drivers and the people we serve whom I get to meet when I deliver at the Exchange,” Hoff said. “It gives me great joy to do this not just for myself but for my family. That’s what drives me.”



Hoff received his award on Sept. 8 at the NPTC National Safety Conference.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



