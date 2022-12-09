Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 28

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, September 28 at 2 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on ZoomGov, is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen.

    Joseph Oder, Executive Director, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, will host the event, which will feature panel representatives from across the command.

    Panel members also include:

    -Mary Lou Moore, Continuous Improvement & Innovation (Ci2) Consultant and Alternate Master Process Officer, AFMC Commanders Accelerated Initiatives Group
    -Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia, Logistics Readiness Inspector, Headquarters, AFMC

    This is one of eight mentoring events scheduled to occur during special observance months throughout 2022. The events are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and focus on issues related to the cohorts celebrated during the special observance period.

    The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.

    Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.

    Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 15:54
    Story ID: 429117
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    AFMC Mentoring
    AFMC Mentor

