Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 28

    Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 28

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Michele Donaldson 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. September 28 at 2 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on ZoomGov, is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 15:54
    Photo ID: 7412834
    VIRIN: 220912-F-JT962-1006
    Resolution: 936x648
    Size: 168.35 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 28, by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 28

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMC Mentoring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT