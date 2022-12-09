The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. September 28 at 2 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on ZoomGov, is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen.
Hispanic Heritage Month mentoring panel set for Sept. 28
