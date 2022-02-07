513th ACG July Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Jesse Pentecost, 513th Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Sebastian Chanthavong, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Guadalupe Corpus, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Cassidy Jones, 513th Maintenance Squadron
