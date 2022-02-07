Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG July Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE , OK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Jesse Pentecost, 513th Maintenance Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Sebastian Chanthavong, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Guadalupe Corpus, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Cassidy Jones, 513th Maintenance Squadron

