TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Jesse Pentecost, 513th Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Sebastian Chanthavong, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Guadalupe Corpus, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Cassidy Jones, 513th Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 16:49
|Photo ID:
|7410405
|VIRIN:
|220702-F-EW270-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 513th ACG July Enlisted Promotions, by MSgt Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT