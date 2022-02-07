Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    513th ACG July Enlisted Promotions

    513th ACG July Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Jesse Pentecost, 513th Maintenance Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Sebastian Chanthavong, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Guadalupe Corpus, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Cassidy Jones, 513th Maintenance Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7410405
    VIRIN: 220702-F-EW270-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 513th ACG July Enlisted Promotions, by MSgt Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ReserveReform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT