The Fighting 69th trained at WBAMC

Texas- The medical platoon from the New York National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, nicknamed the "Fighting 69th,” trained with realistic simulations at William Beaumont Army Medical Center on August 22, 2022.



Task Force Wolfhound is comprised of the 69th Infantry, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, and the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry. The unit's official mascot, the Irish wolfhound, is the inspiration for the unit's name. Since June, the New York Army National Guard has mobilized for East Africa and Kuwait deployments.



The training, also called a "rotation," is a complicated series of situations and events that test the medical platoon skills at every level.



“With this rotation, we are attempting to lay the groundwork for a standard deployment by having the team do their duties twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, as opposed to simply once on the weekends,” said Capt. Mercy Ukpe, physician assistant with the TF- Wolfhound.



The scenarios are organized into two major sections, each with its purpose and objectives. First, there is venomous snake bite and sepsis. The second section is the evolution of a burn patient.



“My goal was to demonstrate to the treatment team that collaboration is of the utmost significance and that maintaining proficiency in our respective areas should be a top priority. Because deployments are significant events, it is critical to the mission that we deliver quality medical care,” Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Lord, TF- Wolfhound medical platoon sergeant.





According to Lord, the medical platoon will maintain role one care, and aide stations in conjunction with horn of Africa medical personnel.





Role one care is the treatment provided prior to surgical intervention, and this care encompasses self-aid, buddy-aid, combat lifesaver, tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), tactical evacuation, medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), and treatment at the battalion/brigade aid station.



“Hopefully, they will gain some realistic experience to take back with them, whether it is only for the National Guard or for civilian life. I want to make sure that they become more proficient in their medical skills, and hopefully they can have a good learning experience.” said Ukpe.