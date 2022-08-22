Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Fighting 69th trained at WBAMC

    The Fighting 69th trained at WBAMC

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Medical Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment of the New York Army National Guard, conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a manikin on August 22, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7412031
    VIRIN: 220822-D-SG853-0012
    Resolution: 2532x2432
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fighting 69th trained at WBAMC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Fighting 69th trained at WBAMC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Battalion
    69th Infantry Regiment of the New York Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT