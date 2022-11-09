Delta Pad DFAC Fuels the Fight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Special shout out to the hard-working Airmen on the DFAC D-PAD

    Working on aircraft throughout the day can be tiresome for our Wolf Pack Airmen. Thankfully hardworking personnel like Airman Twacara Jennings, 8th Force Support Squadron food specialist, are there to refill your tank at the Delta Pad dining facility.

    “I’m very grateful to be able to work here,” Jennings said, “We only have two cooks, so I really get more cooking experience here than the main one.”

    The DPAD DFAC is a smaller lunchroom, available to the flightline Airmen and Airmen with flightline authorization. Its unique location enables the flexibility required for the fight tonight mission.

    Thank you DPAD Airmen for all your hard work and dedication to keeping our Airmen fed!

