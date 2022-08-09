Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Pad DFAC Fuels the Fight

    Delta Pad DFAC Fuels the Fight

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Twacara Jennings, 8th Force Support Squadron food specialist prepares a food plate for another Airman at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. Jennings works at the Delta Pad dining facility, a lunchroom mainly meant to serve Airmen working on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 03:27
    Photo ID: 7411136
    VIRIN: 220908-F-RA633-1018
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Pad DFAC Fuels the Fight, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Delta Pad DFAC Fuels the Fight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    DFAC
    Republic of Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT