Airman Twacara Jennings, 8th Force Support Squadron food specialist prepares a food plate for another Airman at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 8, 2022. Jennings works at the Delta Pad dining facility, a lunchroom mainly meant to serve Airmen working on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 03:27
|Photo ID:
|7411136
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-RA633-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|10.11 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Pad DFAC Fuels the Fight, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Delta Pad DFAC Fuels the Fight
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT