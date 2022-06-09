Underway to Fleet Week Baltimore 22

Photo By Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devin T. Fairman, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devin T. Fairman, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, watches the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) embark from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado) see less | View Image Page

USS CARTER HALL, Chesapeake Bay — U.S. Marines and Sailors boarded the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) in Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, on Sept. 6, 2022. The U.S. maritime services embarked for two days to Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Coast Guard. Over 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands, and static equipment displays.



Cpl. Devin T. Fairman, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and native of Sanford, North Carolina, gives a personal account of his experiences so far.



“I have never been on a ship before…,” Fairman continues, “...and it gives you a lot of perspective of what the U.S. Navy does. For example, there was a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) that came onto the ship only an hour or two ago and it showed me how those operations are conducted and the capabilities of the ship.”



While underway in the Chesapeake Bay, sailors with Expeditionary Strike Group 2 transferred Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles to the USS Carter Hall by utilizing a LCAC. The vehicles were transported to the USS Carter Hall to be showcased on static displays during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022. The cohesion between the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy’s capabilities to complete the mission gave the Marines a new perspective.



“There’s a saying which goes, ‘on land machine serves man, but at sea, man serves machine.’” Fairman remarks, “While on ship I have seen that a lot, every sailor has a job to keep the ship afloat.”



As the USS Carter Hall sails closer to port, the Marines and sailors discuss what events they look forward to during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022. From ceremonies to airshows, there are a variety of events for the Marines to engage with the Baltimore community.



“I am personally excited for the community relation events,” Fairman continues, “I enjoy community service because I get involved with the people around me. It is an extra opportunity to lend a hand and I look forward to giving back to Baltimore.”



For the next week, Marines and Sailors will be actively involved in Baltimore's harbors. Scheduled physical training events, ship tours, and community service will be conducted by the service members as they showcase their capabilities and give back to the city.