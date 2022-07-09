Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community at the Forefront

    Underway to Fleet Week Baltimore 22

    Photo By Cpl. Hannah Adams | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ashley Carrillotorres, an administrative specialist with...... read more read more

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Story by Cpl. Hannah Adams 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    USS CARTER HALL, Chesapeake Bay — “I am volunteering to get out of my comfort zone,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl Ashley Carrillotorres, an administrative specialist with Marine Corps Security Force Regiment. “It's an honor to represent the Marine Corps in Baltimore this week.”

    Carrillotorres is amongst 121 Marines partnering with the U.S. Navy and Coastguard for the 2022 Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. The annual public event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and allows service members to interact with the local community.

    “Community is so important,” Carrillotorres continues, “it's what drives our nation and this year's Maryland Fleet Week assists that.”

    Approximately 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coastguardsmen will participate in this year’s festivities. Events include ship tours, drill team performances, static displays of equipment, and community beautification projects. Service members may hail from across the country and around the world, but they all share common virtues of selfless service and devotion to duty. Working together – at home, abroad, sea, and ashore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 17:29
    Story ID: 428997
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community at the Forefront, by Cpl Hannah Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Underway to Fleet Week Baltimore 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    Maryland
    CommunityRelations
    BlueGreenTeam
    MDFleetWeek
    MDFleetWeek22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT