Community at the Forefront

Photo By Cpl. Hannah Adams | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ashley Carrillotorres, an administrative specialist with Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, mans the rails on the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 7, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Over 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

USS CARTER HALL, Chesapeake Bay — “I am volunteering to get out of my comfort zone,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl Ashley Carrillotorres, an administrative specialist with Marine Corps Security Force Regiment. “It's an honor to represent the Marine Corps in Baltimore this week.”



Carrillotorres is amongst 121 Marines partnering with the U.S. Navy and Coastguard for the 2022 Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. The annual public event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and allows service members to interact with the local community.



“Community is so important,” Carrillotorres continues, “it's what drives our nation and this year's Maryland Fleet Week assists that.”



Approximately 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coastguardsmen will participate in this year’s festivities. Events include ship tours, drill team performances, static displays of equipment, and community beautification projects. Service members may hail from across the country and around the world, but they all share common virtues of selfless service and devotion to duty. Working together – at home, abroad, sea, and ashore.