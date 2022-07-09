USS CARTER HALL, Chesapeake Bay — “I am volunteering to get out of my comfort zone,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl Ashley Carrillotorres, an administrative specialist with Marine Corps Security Force Regiment. “It's an honor to represent the Marine Corps in Baltimore this week.”
Carrillotorres is amongst 121 Marines partnering with the U.S. Navy and Coastguard for the 2022 Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. The annual public event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and allows service members to interact with the local community.
“Community is so important,” Carrillotorres continues, “it's what drives our nation and this year's Maryland Fleet Week assists that.”
Approximately 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coastguardsmen will participate in this year’s festivities. Events include ship tours, drill team performances, static displays of equipment, and community beautification projects. Service members may hail from across the country and around the world, but they all share common virtues of selfless service and devotion to duty. Working together – at home, abroad, sea, and ashore.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 17:29
|Story ID:
|428997
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community at the Forefront, by Cpl Hannah Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT