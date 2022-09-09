Navy Recruiters Selected to Advance to Chief Petty Officer

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs Office



MILLINGTON, Tenn. (September 9, 2022) – Commander, Navy Recruiting Commander (NRC) announced to Navy recruiting enterprise 160 active duty and 36 reserve first class petty officers were selected (sel.) for promotion to Chief Petty Officer.



“Please join me in congratulating Recruiting Nation’s newest Chief Petty Officer selectees!” said Rear Adm. Lex Walker, Commander Navy Recruiting Command, in a message to the force. “This is a huge accomplishment for which everyone should be proud. Bravo Zulu Shipmates!”



Selection to chief petty officer marks a milestone in the career of an enlisted Sailor, making the leap to the senior enlisted level of naval service. The transition begins with a six-week initiation season where the chief selects are trained, molded and mentored by seasoned chief petty officers.



“This is the culmination of 15 years of hard work,” said Chief Operation Specialist (sel.) Cory Garey. “I originally came in as an undesignated Sailor and I took every opportunity to improve and earn what I have today. This is a huge accomplishment.”



Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Oliver Bailey, assigned to NRC, said that for the selectees to have a successful chief season, it is best for them to be humble, listen carefully as well as communicate soon and often. He further encouraged them to not give up during the season as, according to him, this is the easy part.



Following completion of a successful training evolution the selectees will be frocked during a ceremony with their friends, family and fellow Sailors in attendance, officially recognizing them and bestowing upon them the rank of chief petty officer.



“With great honor comes great responsibility,” said Chief Yeoman (sel.) Carrier Lepicier. “It’s overwhelming to think about, but I was selected for a reason and I hope to live up to the expectations of the Sailors I work for.”



Master Chief Information Systems Technician Joel G. Ramirez, NRC’s Senior Enlisted Leader, gave advice to the selectees, “Keep an open mind, trust the initiation process, embody teamwork, communicate often, and lastly, have fun.” He continued, “Many past selects to include myself, have regrets of what one could have done better, and leaving everything on the table is key because the Chief Petty Officer initiation only happens once. Navy Chief, Navy Pride!” Ramirez said he’s looking forward to enjoying his last season before retiring.



CNRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, NRRC, and 26 NTAGs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

The list of active and reserve duty NRC Chief Selects is as follows:

Active component:

ICC ADAMS KRYSTLE JADE

CTNC ADAMS SETH JOHNATHON

AMC ALBULARIO ALROBERT ACADEMIA

HMC ALTAMIRANDAREDONDO RICARDO

HMC ANGELOSANTO MICHAEL STEVEN

BUC AQUINO ERLGEN D

FCAC ARCE ANDREW ACE

NCRC AVERY JAMES ALEXANDER

AWOC BAILEY MATTHEW SEAN

DCC BARNES JAMES DAVID

BMC BARON CARLOS ISAIAS

MMAC BARTMUS JOSHUA BLAKE

FCC BLACKWELL DAMIAN DURAN

GSMC BOCK CRYSTAL FLOR

NCRC BOOKER CALVIN DENNIS II

AOC BROOKS RALPH SONNY III

YNSC BUCHANAN BRYAN JOSEPH

HMC BURKES KEVIN JAMES

ETNC BYERS JOHN PHILLIP OSCAR

EMC CAINE GILBERT SYLVESTER

AOC CENTENO JOEY POQUIZ

ICC CHESTER WESLEY TODD

HMC CHUA REYVICTOR APOSTOL

NCRC COLLINS RACHEAL OCTAVIA

NCRC COOKE AMBER RENICE

GSEC CRIPPEN CRAIG ALDRICH

NCRC CROSBY TREVORIS DEJUAN

NCRC CROW TIMOTHY ALAN

HTC CUDDY JOHN JOSEPH JR

NCRC DANJOU LOVELY PALICITY

YNC DAVIS RENITA DESHALL

NCRC DAVIS ROBERT LAVERNE II

NCRC DELES ROELRAYMOND SANTOS

NCRC DIEDALIS JASON MATHEW

NCRC DILLARD KANESHIA SHAQUAN

FCAC DIPP ARMANDO AMIN

MMC DOCHEFFJONES THADDEUS STEPH

NCRC DODD TIFFANY NICOLE

NCRC DOLAN DONALD C

OSC DORAN KEVIN MICHAEL

YNC DOUGLAS DOROTHY E

GMC DOWNER BRIANNA MARIE

NCRC DSOUZA DIEGO ARMANDO

NCRC ECCLES FLETCHER CAM

NCRC EDWARDS ERIC VERNELL

NCRC ELLIS JASON DEMOND

NCRC EMANNSHUCART IAN ANTHONY

CMC ENGEBRETSON TRAVIS STAR

NCRC EVANS MATTHEW RYAN

MMAC EVERETT DERONCIA R

PSC FIGUEROARUBIRA SUSAN G

GMC FORBUSS JAMES ANTHONY

NCRC FREYERMUTH TREAVOR

BMC GAITAN JOSUE R

ETC GARCES MARCUS NEMUEL

ABFC GARCIA STEVEN MICHAEL

OSC GAREY CORY WAYNE

GSEC GARZA ROLANDO

NCRC GEORGE CHARLES EDWARD JR

NCRC GOODMAN FRANKLIN LAMONT

YNC GORDON TAMORIS MCARTHUR

NCRC GRAHAM JOSEPH ALLEN

NCRC GRIER JAMES VIRGIL

NCRC GUERRA NELSON

HMC GUERRERO JOSE G JR

NCRC GUYTON PAIGE VERNA

PRC HALFORD MICHAEL KENNETH JR

NCRC HAMMOCK MARION LAMOORE

BMC HENRY GLENRICK L

CTTC HERNANDEZ ANDREW R

NCRC HUGGER NATHANIEL JR

NCRC IDANAN CHRISTIAN VASQUEZ

NCRC JARABELLINA LIDIA BRISSETTE

NCRC JOHNSON ANITA ALLYSE

NCRC JOHNSON CAMERON DARNELL

NCRC JOHNSON KALEFF NYLE COX UL

GSEC JONES MARCUS RENARD JR

NCRC KENT GREGORY JAMES

NCRC KING CODY NORMAN

GSEC KNIGHT GREGORY ANTIONE

NCRC KOZAK MARK ANDREW

FCC KURTH HARRISON EVAN

QMC LEMASTER MATTHEW RAY

PSC LI RUI

NCRC LIGHTEN RYAN PURVIS

NCRC LISTORT JESSICA ANN

STGC LOGAN DANIEL CHRISTOPHER

AMC LONG YOU Z

OSC LORA HAROLD ENRIQUE

FCAC MAGLANOC JOUSTY MANASAN

ABFC MALONE KYRON JAMAR

NCRC MAMBRUFRANCO ROSA A

NCRC MANCINI JUSTIN ANDREW

NCRC MATOS YING

ENC MATTHEWS NICHOLAS BRANDON

NCRC MCCOPPIN MATTHEW AARON

AOC MCCORMACK MICHAEL PATRICK

NCRC MCCRARY ALEX BLAINE NOEL

DCC MCCULLOUGH BRYAN JACOB

CMC MELBER JOSHUA EDWARD

NCRC MILLER ANDREW JAMES

SOC MILLER JOHN DAVID JR

STSC MONNIER ANDRE JOSEPH

MMC MOORE MARCUS JERMAINE

EOC MORRIS CRYSTAL MONUETTE

NCRC NEGRONFIGUEROA KEVIN

BMC NELSON DEVON MAURICE

FCAC OJETOLA OLAWUNMI

NCRC OLIVER CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

NCRC OLSEN MATTHEW JOHN

NCRC OWENS GWENDOLYN M

BMC PANTELOUKAS QUINTEN JAMES

YNC PARIS JOSHUA KYLE

CMC PAYNE JASON NICHOLAS JR

RSC PERRY ODERRIOUS SINCLAIR

AMC RAMEY KEVIN WESLEY

NCRC REED HAYDEN JOHN

MMC REID KERON D

NCRC REYES RICARDO LUIS

NCRC REYESPEREZ WILLIANS

RSC RICHARDS BRIAN LAWRENCE

NCRC RIVERAPEREZ MIGUEL ANGEL

STGC ROBERTS DAKOTA JAMES

FCC ROWLAND RYAN PATRICK

HTC RUDD CURTIS LEON JR

NCRC SAEZ JAVIER JR

ABFC SAMBRANO MIKEL JAMES

BMC SANDERS MARIO TAVARUS

NCRC SCOTT DEWAYNE JASON JR

NCRC SHISLER RORY JOHN

NCRC SHOVLIN BRIAN JAMESSAYER

QMC SIMS NEKIEVIOUS MARQUAN

ABFC SMITH GAMELIEL PATRODE

ETNC SMITH RHETT ALLAN

AWSC SOUTHERN JOSEPH CONRAD

GSEC STOEPFEL DAKOTA EUGENE

YNC THOMAS PHILLIP AKEEM

NCRC THOMAS SHAQUANA LANEE

EMC THOMAS SHERWIN JUNIOR

NCRC THOMPSON JEZREEL GARVEY

FCAC THROWER CHRISTOPHER JAKE

NCRC TINCH EMMA KARLENE

NCRC TREMBLAY JOSHUA EMILE

NCRC TULABOT DANANGELO LANGIT

NCRC TURNER DEMETRESS LAVELL

HTC TURNER ZAK GREGORY

NCRC VINAS RICHARD ROCULAN

NCRC WADE KIARA KASHAUN

ETC WALLACE WILLIE HENRY III

NCRC WALTERS MICHAEL GEORGE

AEC WARD MICHAEL JOHN

ICC WARREN JULES FISCHER

MMC WATERHOUSE ROBERT MASON JR

ENC WHITEAKER JEREMY DEAN

NCRC WIDEMAN BRANDON ONEAL

NCRC WOLF DERRICK MATTHEW

FCC WYNNE RILEY T

NCRC ZOUAIN JOSE NAHUM



Reserve component:

NCRC ABOAGYE RICHMOND N

NCRC ACEVEDO MELANIE

NCRC BRITT JAMIE BEALL

NCRC CARDONA SOUTHANYA

NCRC CARTER JESSICA CHAVONNE

HTC COLEMAN KATIDJA RITAMARIEMU

NCRC CONNELLY KENNETH PAUL

NCRC FARBRIDGECURRIE MICHAEL JAM

NCRC FRANQUEZ LUZ MARIA

NCRC FREDREGILL DANIEL ANTONIO

NCRC GOLDMAN FELICE BONNIE

ITC HARDY RYAN MARK

LSC HARLEY CHARLTON EUGENE

HMC HINRICHS DAWN RENEE

YNC HO AMANDA NECOLE

NCRC HOWARD MARCUS ADAM

NCRC HUTTON MATTHEW JAMES

PSC JUSTICE JASON M

NCRC KITTELL ROBIN MARIE

NCRC KRILOFF SEAN AARON

YNC LEPICIER CARRIE DAVIS

PSC LONDRY KENNETH JAMES

NCRC MACK THEODORE R III

MAC MARTIN MICHAEL DENNIS

NCRC MEDINASANCHEZ CARLOS R

NCRC MORRIS RICKEY DEVILLE

NCRC OLSON JOSHUA BRIAN

NCRC PATTERSON NATHANIEL

NCRC SANTOS EMMANUEL ANTONIO

NCRC SASS DRAKE NELSON

PSC SIRDOREUS MARCUS CHRISTOPHE

HMC SKORCZ DUSTAN LEE

NCRC SMALLWOOD KENI LYNN

NCRC WELBAUM JEFFREY BRIAN JR

NCRC WHITE NICOLE LYNN

NCRC WRIGHT DARIN JONATHAN

