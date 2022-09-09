Navy Recruiters Selected to Advance to Chief Petty Officer

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs Office
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (September 9, 2022) – Commander, Navy Recruiting Commander (NRC) announced to Navy recruiting enterprise 160 active duty and 36 reserve first class petty officers were selected (sel.) for promotion to Chief Petty Officer.
“Please join me in congratulating Recruiting Nation’s newest Chief Petty Officer selectees!” said Rear Adm. Lex Walker, Commander Navy Recruiting Command, in a message to the force. “This is a huge accomplishment for which everyone should be proud. Bravo Zulu Shipmates!”
Selection to chief petty officer marks a milestone in the career of an enlisted Sailor, making the leap to the senior enlisted level of naval service. The transition begins with a six-week initiation season where the chief selects are trained, molded and mentored by seasoned chief petty officers.
“This is the culmination of 15 years of hard work,” said Chief Operation Specialist (sel.) Cory Garey. “I originally came in as an undesignated Sailor and I took every opportunity to improve and earn what I have today. This is a huge accomplishment.”
Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Oliver Bailey, assigned to NRC, said that for the selectees to have a successful chief season, it is best for them to be humble, listen carefully as well as communicate soon and often. He further encouraged them to not give up during the season as, according to him, this is the easy part.
Following completion of a successful training evolution the selectees will be frocked during a ceremony with their friends, family and fellow Sailors in attendance, officially recognizing them and bestowing upon them the rank of chief petty officer.
“With great honor comes great responsibility,” said Chief Yeoman (sel.) Carrier Lepicier. “It’s overwhelming to think about, but I was selected for a reason and I hope to live up to the expectations of the Sailors I work for.”
Master Chief Information Systems Technician Joel G. Ramirez, NRC’s Senior Enlisted Leader, gave advice to the selectees, “Keep an open mind, trust the initiation process, embody teamwork, communicate often, and lastly, have fun.” He continued, “Many past selects to include myself, have regrets of what one could have done better, and leaving everything on the table is key because the Chief Petty Officer initiation only happens once. Navy Chief, Navy Pride!” Ramirez said he’s looking forward to enjoying his last season before retiring.
CNRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, NRRC, and 26 NTAGs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.
The list of active and reserve duty NRC Chief Selects is as follows:
Active component:
ICC ADAMS KRYSTLE JADE
CTNC ADAMS SETH JOHNATHON
AMC ALBULARIO ALROBERT ACADEMIA
HMC ALTAMIRANDAREDONDO RICARDO
HMC ANGELOSANTO MICHAEL STEVEN
BUC AQUINO ERLGEN D
FCAC ARCE ANDREW ACE
NCRC AVERY JAMES ALEXANDER
AWOC BAILEY MATTHEW SEAN
DCC BARNES JAMES DAVID
BMC BARON CARLOS ISAIAS
MMAC BARTMUS JOSHUA BLAKE
FCC BLACKWELL DAMIAN DURAN
GSMC BOCK CRYSTAL FLOR
NCRC BOOKER CALVIN DENNIS II
AOC BROOKS RALPH SONNY III
YNSC BUCHANAN BRYAN JOSEPH
HMC BURKES KEVIN JAMES
ETNC BYERS JOHN PHILLIP OSCAR
EMC CAINE GILBERT SYLVESTER
AOC CENTENO JOEY POQUIZ
ICC CHESTER WESLEY TODD
HMC CHUA REYVICTOR APOSTOL
NCRC COLLINS RACHEAL OCTAVIA
NCRC COOKE AMBER RENICE
GSEC CRIPPEN CRAIG ALDRICH
NCRC CROSBY TREVORIS DEJUAN
NCRC CROW TIMOTHY ALAN
HTC CUDDY JOHN JOSEPH JR
NCRC DANJOU LOVELY PALICITY
YNC DAVIS RENITA DESHALL
NCRC DAVIS ROBERT LAVERNE II
NCRC DELES ROELRAYMOND SANTOS
NCRC DIEDALIS JASON MATHEW
NCRC DILLARD KANESHIA SHAQUAN
FCAC DIPP ARMANDO AMIN
MMC DOCHEFFJONES THADDEUS STEPH
NCRC DODD TIFFANY NICOLE
NCRC DOLAN DONALD C
OSC DORAN KEVIN MICHAEL
YNC DOUGLAS DOROTHY E
GMC DOWNER BRIANNA MARIE
NCRC DSOUZA DIEGO ARMANDO
NCRC ECCLES FLETCHER CAM
NCRC EDWARDS ERIC VERNELL
NCRC ELLIS JASON DEMOND
NCRC EMANNSHUCART IAN ANTHONY
CMC ENGEBRETSON TRAVIS STAR
NCRC EVANS MATTHEW RYAN
MMAC EVERETT DERONCIA R
PSC FIGUEROARUBIRA SUSAN G
GMC FORBUSS JAMES ANTHONY
NCRC FREYERMUTH TREAVOR
BMC GAITAN JOSUE R
ETC GARCES MARCUS NEMUEL
ABFC GARCIA STEVEN MICHAEL
OSC GAREY CORY WAYNE
GSEC GARZA ROLANDO
NCRC GEORGE CHARLES EDWARD JR
NCRC GOODMAN FRANKLIN LAMONT
YNC GORDON TAMORIS MCARTHUR
NCRC GRAHAM JOSEPH ALLEN
NCRC GRIER JAMES VIRGIL
NCRC GUERRA NELSON
HMC GUERRERO JOSE G JR
NCRC GUYTON PAIGE VERNA
PRC HALFORD MICHAEL KENNETH JR
NCRC HAMMOCK MARION LAMOORE
BMC HENRY GLENRICK L
CTTC HERNANDEZ ANDREW R
NCRC HUGGER NATHANIEL JR
NCRC IDANAN CHRISTIAN VASQUEZ
NCRC JARABELLINA LIDIA BRISSETTE
NCRC JOHNSON ANITA ALLYSE
NCRC JOHNSON CAMERON DARNELL
NCRC JOHNSON KALEFF NYLE COX UL
GSEC JONES MARCUS RENARD JR
NCRC KENT GREGORY JAMES
NCRC KING CODY NORMAN
GSEC KNIGHT GREGORY ANTIONE
NCRC KOZAK MARK ANDREW
FCC KURTH HARRISON EVAN
QMC LEMASTER MATTHEW RAY
PSC LI RUI
NCRC LIGHTEN RYAN PURVIS
NCRC LISTORT JESSICA ANN
STGC LOGAN DANIEL CHRISTOPHER
AMC LONG YOU Z
OSC LORA HAROLD ENRIQUE
FCAC MAGLANOC JOUSTY MANASAN
ABFC MALONE KYRON JAMAR
NCRC MAMBRUFRANCO ROSA A
NCRC MANCINI JUSTIN ANDREW
NCRC MATOS YING
ENC MATTHEWS NICHOLAS BRANDON
NCRC MCCOPPIN MATTHEW AARON
AOC MCCORMACK MICHAEL PATRICK
NCRC MCCRARY ALEX BLAINE NOEL
DCC MCCULLOUGH BRYAN JACOB
CMC MELBER JOSHUA EDWARD
NCRC MILLER ANDREW JAMES
SOC MILLER JOHN DAVID JR
STSC MONNIER ANDRE JOSEPH
MMC MOORE MARCUS JERMAINE
EOC MORRIS CRYSTAL MONUETTE
NCRC NEGRONFIGUEROA KEVIN
BMC NELSON DEVON MAURICE
FCAC OJETOLA OLAWUNMI
NCRC OLIVER CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
NCRC OLSEN MATTHEW JOHN
NCRC OWENS GWENDOLYN M
BMC PANTELOUKAS QUINTEN JAMES
YNC PARIS JOSHUA KYLE
CMC PAYNE JASON NICHOLAS JR
RSC PERRY ODERRIOUS SINCLAIR
AMC RAMEY KEVIN WESLEY
NCRC REED HAYDEN JOHN
MMC REID KERON D
NCRC REYES RICARDO LUIS
NCRC REYESPEREZ WILLIANS
RSC RICHARDS BRIAN LAWRENCE
NCRC RIVERAPEREZ MIGUEL ANGEL
STGC ROBERTS DAKOTA JAMES
FCC ROWLAND RYAN PATRICK
HTC RUDD CURTIS LEON JR
NCRC SAEZ JAVIER JR
ABFC SAMBRANO MIKEL JAMES
BMC SANDERS MARIO TAVARUS
NCRC SCOTT DEWAYNE JASON JR
NCRC SHISLER RORY JOHN
NCRC SHOVLIN BRIAN JAMESSAYER
QMC SIMS NEKIEVIOUS MARQUAN
ABFC SMITH GAMELIEL PATRODE
ETNC SMITH RHETT ALLAN
AWSC SOUTHERN JOSEPH CONRAD
GSEC STOEPFEL DAKOTA EUGENE
YNC THOMAS PHILLIP AKEEM
NCRC THOMAS SHAQUANA LANEE
EMC THOMAS SHERWIN JUNIOR
NCRC THOMPSON JEZREEL GARVEY
FCAC THROWER CHRISTOPHER JAKE
NCRC TINCH EMMA KARLENE
NCRC TREMBLAY JOSHUA EMILE
NCRC TULABOT DANANGELO LANGIT
NCRC TURNER DEMETRESS LAVELL
HTC TURNER ZAK GREGORY
NCRC VINAS RICHARD ROCULAN
NCRC WADE KIARA KASHAUN
ETC WALLACE WILLIE HENRY III
NCRC WALTERS MICHAEL GEORGE
AEC WARD MICHAEL JOHN
ICC WARREN JULES FISCHER
MMC WATERHOUSE ROBERT MASON JR
ENC WHITEAKER JEREMY DEAN
NCRC WIDEMAN BRANDON ONEAL
NCRC WOLF DERRICK MATTHEW
FCC WYNNE RILEY T
NCRC ZOUAIN JOSE NAHUM
Reserve component:
NCRC ABOAGYE RICHMOND N
NCRC ACEVEDO MELANIE
NCRC BRITT JAMIE BEALL
NCRC CARDONA SOUTHANYA
NCRC CARTER JESSICA CHAVONNE
HTC COLEMAN KATIDJA RITAMARIEMU
NCRC CONNELLY KENNETH PAUL
NCRC FARBRIDGECURRIE MICHAEL JAM
NCRC FRANQUEZ LUZ MARIA
NCRC FREDREGILL DANIEL ANTONIO
NCRC GOLDMAN FELICE BONNIE
ITC HARDY RYAN MARK
LSC HARLEY CHARLTON EUGENE
HMC HINRICHS DAWN RENEE
YNC HO AMANDA NECOLE
NCRC HOWARD MARCUS ADAM
NCRC HUTTON MATTHEW JAMES
PSC JUSTICE JASON M
NCRC KITTELL ROBIN MARIE
NCRC KRILOFF SEAN AARON
YNC LEPICIER CARRIE DAVIS
PSC LONDRY KENNETH JAMES
NCRC MACK THEODORE R III
MAC MARTIN MICHAEL DENNIS
NCRC MEDINASANCHEZ CARLOS R
NCRC MORRIS RICKEY DEVILLE
NCRC OLSON JOSHUA BRIAN
NCRC PATTERSON NATHANIEL
NCRC SANTOS EMMANUEL ANTONIO
NCRC SASS DRAKE NELSON
PSC SIRDOREUS MARCUS CHRISTOPHE
HMC SKORCZ DUSTAN LEE
NCRC SMALLWOOD KENI LYNN
NCRC WELBAUM JEFFREY BRIAN JR
NCRC WHITE NICOLE LYNN
NCRC WRIGHT DARIN JONATHAN
