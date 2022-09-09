Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiters Selected to Advance to Chief Petty Officer

    CNRC Chief Selects

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Anderson 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs Office

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (September 9, 2022) – Commander, Navy Recruiting Commander (NRC) announced to Navy recruiting enterprise 160 active duty and 36 reserve first class petty officers were selected (sel.) for promotion to Chief Petty Officer.

    “Please join me in congratulating Recruiting Nation’s newest Chief Petty Officer selectees!” said Rear Adm. Lex Walker, Commander Navy Recruiting Command, in a message to the force. “This is a huge accomplishment for which everyone should be proud. Bravo Zulu Shipmates!”

    Selection to chief petty officer marks a milestone in the career of an enlisted Sailor, making the leap to the senior enlisted level of naval service. The transition begins with a six-week initiation season where the chief selects are trained, molded and mentored by seasoned chief petty officers.

    “This is the culmination of 15 years of hard work,” said Chief Operation Specialist (sel.) Cory Garey. “I originally came in as an undesignated Sailor and I took every opportunity to improve and earn what I have today. This is a huge accomplishment.”

    Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Oliver Bailey, assigned to NRC, said that for the selectees to have a successful chief season, it is best for them to be humble, listen carefully as well as communicate soon and often. He further encouraged them to not give up during the season as, according to him, this is the easy part.

    Following completion of a successful training evolution the selectees will be frocked during a ceremony with their friends, family and fellow Sailors in attendance, officially recognizing them and bestowing upon them the rank of chief petty officer.

    “With great honor comes great responsibility,” said Chief Yeoman (sel.) Carrier Lepicier. “It’s overwhelming to think about, but I was selected for a reason and I hope to live up to the expectations of the Sailors I work for.”

    Master Chief Information Systems Technician Joel G. Ramirez, NRC’s Senior Enlisted Leader, gave advice to the selectees, “Keep an open mind, trust the initiation process, embody teamwork, communicate often, and lastly, have fun.” He continued, “Many past selects to include myself, have regrets of what one could have done better, and leaving everything on the table is key because the Chief Petty Officer initiation only happens once. Navy Chief, Navy Pride!” Ramirez said he’s looking forward to enjoying his last season before retiring.

    CNRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, NRRC, and 26 NTAGs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.
    For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

    The list of active and reserve duty NRC Chief Selects is as follows:
    Active component:
    ICC ADAMS KRYSTLE JADE
    CTNC ADAMS SETH JOHNATHON
    AMC ALBULARIO ALROBERT ACADEMIA
    HMC ALTAMIRANDAREDONDO RICARDO
    HMC ANGELOSANTO MICHAEL STEVEN
    BUC AQUINO ERLGEN D
    FCAC ARCE ANDREW ACE
    NCRC AVERY JAMES ALEXANDER
    AWOC BAILEY MATTHEW SEAN
    DCC BARNES JAMES DAVID
    BMC BARON CARLOS ISAIAS
    MMAC BARTMUS JOSHUA BLAKE
    FCC BLACKWELL DAMIAN DURAN
    GSMC BOCK CRYSTAL FLOR
    NCRC BOOKER CALVIN DENNIS II
    AOC BROOKS RALPH SONNY III
    YNSC BUCHANAN BRYAN JOSEPH
    HMC BURKES KEVIN JAMES
    ETNC BYERS JOHN PHILLIP OSCAR
    EMC CAINE GILBERT SYLVESTER
    AOC CENTENO JOEY POQUIZ
    ICC CHESTER WESLEY TODD
    HMC CHUA REYVICTOR APOSTOL
    NCRC COLLINS RACHEAL OCTAVIA
    NCRC COOKE AMBER RENICE
    GSEC CRIPPEN CRAIG ALDRICH
    NCRC CROSBY TREVORIS DEJUAN
    NCRC CROW TIMOTHY ALAN
    HTC CUDDY JOHN JOSEPH JR
    NCRC DANJOU LOVELY PALICITY
    YNC DAVIS RENITA DESHALL
    NCRC DAVIS ROBERT LAVERNE II
    NCRC DELES ROELRAYMOND SANTOS
    NCRC DIEDALIS JASON MATHEW
    NCRC DILLARD KANESHIA SHAQUAN
    FCAC DIPP ARMANDO AMIN
    MMC DOCHEFFJONES THADDEUS STEPH
    NCRC DODD TIFFANY NICOLE
    NCRC DOLAN DONALD C
    OSC DORAN KEVIN MICHAEL
    YNC DOUGLAS DOROTHY E
    GMC DOWNER BRIANNA MARIE
    NCRC DSOUZA DIEGO ARMANDO
    NCRC ECCLES FLETCHER CAM
    NCRC EDWARDS ERIC VERNELL
    NCRC ELLIS JASON DEMOND
    NCRC EMANNSHUCART IAN ANTHONY
    CMC ENGEBRETSON TRAVIS STAR
    NCRC EVANS MATTHEW RYAN
    MMAC EVERETT DERONCIA R
    PSC FIGUEROARUBIRA SUSAN G
    GMC FORBUSS JAMES ANTHONY
    NCRC FREYERMUTH TREAVOR
    BMC GAITAN JOSUE R
    ETC GARCES MARCUS NEMUEL
    ABFC GARCIA STEVEN MICHAEL
    OSC GAREY CORY WAYNE
    GSEC GARZA ROLANDO
    NCRC GEORGE CHARLES EDWARD JR
    NCRC GOODMAN FRANKLIN LAMONT
    YNC GORDON TAMORIS MCARTHUR
    NCRC GRAHAM JOSEPH ALLEN
    NCRC GRIER JAMES VIRGIL
    NCRC GUERRA NELSON
    HMC GUERRERO JOSE G JR
    NCRC GUYTON PAIGE VERNA
    PRC HALFORD MICHAEL KENNETH JR
    NCRC HAMMOCK MARION LAMOORE
    BMC HENRY GLENRICK L
    CTTC HERNANDEZ ANDREW R
    NCRC HUGGER NATHANIEL JR
    NCRC IDANAN CHRISTIAN VASQUEZ
    NCRC JARABELLINA LIDIA BRISSETTE
    NCRC JOHNSON ANITA ALLYSE
    NCRC JOHNSON CAMERON DARNELL
    NCRC JOHNSON KALEFF NYLE COX UL
    GSEC JONES MARCUS RENARD JR
    NCRC KENT GREGORY JAMES
    NCRC KING CODY NORMAN
    GSEC KNIGHT GREGORY ANTIONE
    NCRC KOZAK MARK ANDREW
    FCC KURTH HARRISON EVAN
    QMC LEMASTER MATTHEW RAY
    PSC LI RUI
    NCRC LIGHTEN RYAN PURVIS
    NCRC LISTORT JESSICA ANN
    STGC LOGAN DANIEL CHRISTOPHER
    AMC LONG YOU Z
    OSC LORA HAROLD ENRIQUE
    FCAC MAGLANOC JOUSTY MANASAN
    ABFC MALONE KYRON JAMAR
    NCRC MAMBRUFRANCO ROSA A
    NCRC MANCINI JUSTIN ANDREW
    NCRC MATOS YING
    ENC MATTHEWS NICHOLAS BRANDON
    NCRC MCCOPPIN MATTHEW AARON
    AOC MCCORMACK MICHAEL PATRICK
    NCRC MCCRARY ALEX BLAINE NOEL
    DCC MCCULLOUGH BRYAN JACOB
    CMC MELBER JOSHUA EDWARD
    NCRC MILLER ANDREW JAMES
    SOC MILLER JOHN DAVID JR
    STSC MONNIER ANDRE JOSEPH
    MMC MOORE MARCUS JERMAINE
    EOC MORRIS CRYSTAL MONUETTE
    NCRC NEGRONFIGUEROA KEVIN
    BMC NELSON DEVON MAURICE
    FCAC OJETOLA OLAWUNMI
    NCRC OLIVER CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
    NCRC OLSEN MATTHEW JOHN
    NCRC OWENS GWENDOLYN M
    BMC PANTELOUKAS QUINTEN JAMES
    YNC PARIS JOSHUA KYLE
    CMC PAYNE JASON NICHOLAS JR
    RSC PERRY ODERRIOUS SINCLAIR
    AMC RAMEY KEVIN WESLEY
    NCRC REED HAYDEN JOHN
    MMC REID KERON D
    NCRC REYES RICARDO LUIS
    NCRC REYESPEREZ WILLIANS
    RSC RICHARDS BRIAN LAWRENCE
    NCRC RIVERAPEREZ MIGUEL ANGEL
    STGC ROBERTS DAKOTA JAMES
    FCC ROWLAND RYAN PATRICK
    HTC RUDD CURTIS LEON JR
    NCRC SAEZ JAVIER JR
    ABFC SAMBRANO MIKEL JAMES
    BMC SANDERS MARIO TAVARUS
    NCRC SCOTT DEWAYNE JASON JR
    NCRC SHISLER RORY JOHN
    NCRC SHOVLIN BRIAN JAMESSAYER
    QMC SIMS NEKIEVIOUS MARQUAN
    ABFC SMITH GAMELIEL PATRODE
    ETNC SMITH RHETT ALLAN
    AWSC SOUTHERN JOSEPH CONRAD
    GSEC STOEPFEL DAKOTA EUGENE
    YNC THOMAS PHILLIP AKEEM
    NCRC THOMAS SHAQUANA LANEE
    EMC THOMAS SHERWIN JUNIOR
    NCRC THOMPSON JEZREEL GARVEY
    FCAC THROWER CHRISTOPHER JAKE
    NCRC TINCH EMMA KARLENE
    NCRC TREMBLAY JOSHUA EMILE
    NCRC TULABOT DANANGELO LANGIT
    NCRC TURNER DEMETRESS LAVELL
    HTC TURNER ZAK GREGORY
    NCRC VINAS RICHARD ROCULAN
    NCRC WADE KIARA KASHAUN
    ETC WALLACE WILLIE HENRY III
    NCRC WALTERS MICHAEL GEORGE
    AEC WARD MICHAEL JOHN
    ICC WARREN JULES FISCHER
    MMC WATERHOUSE ROBERT MASON JR
    ENC WHITEAKER JEREMY DEAN
    NCRC WIDEMAN BRANDON ONEAL
    NCRC WOLF DERRICK MATTHEW
    FCC WYNNE RILEY T
    NCRC ZOUAIN JOSE NAHUM

    Reserve component:
    NCRC ABOAGYE RICHMOND N
    NCRC ACEVEDO MELANIE
    NCRC BRITT JAMIE BEALL
    NCRC CARDONA SOUTHANYA
    NCRC CARTER JESSICA CHAVONNE
    HTC COLEMAN KATIDJA RITAMARIEMU
    NCRC CONNELLY KENNETH PAUL
    NCRC FARBRIDGECURRIE MICHAEL JAM
    NCRC FRANQUEZ LUZ MARIA
    NCRC FREDREGILL DANIEL ANTONIO
    NCRC GOLDMAN FELICE BONNIE
    ITC HARDY RYAN MARK
    LSC HARLEY CHARLTON EUGENE
    HMC HINRICHS DAWN RENEE
    YNC HO AMANDA NECOLE
    NCRC HOWARD MARCUS ADAM
    NCRC HUTTON MATTHEW JAMES
    PSC JUSTICE JASON M
    NCRC KITTELL ROBIN MARIE
    NCRC KRILOFF SEAN AARON
    YNC LEPICIER CARRIE DAVIS
    PSC LONDRY KENNETH JAMES
    NCRC MACK THEODORE R III
    MAC MARTIN MICHAEL DENNIS
    NCRC MEDINASANCHEZ CARLOS R
    NCRC MORRIS RICKEY DEVILLE
    NCRC OLSON JOSHUA BRIAN
    NCRC PATTERSON NATHANIEL
    NCRC SANTOS EMMANUEL ANTONIO
    NCRC SASS DRAKE NELSON
    PSC SIRDOREUS MARCUS CHRISTOPHE
    HMC SKORCZ DUSTAN LEE
    NCRC SMALLWOOD KENI LYNN
    NCRC WELBAUM JEFFREY BRIAN JR
    NCRC WHITE NICOLE LYNN
    NCRC WRIGHT DARIN JONATHAN

