Families chase the rainbow

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Runners prepare to get color thrown on them as they pass a color station at the Fort Carson Color Fest Aug. 27, 2022, at Iron Horse Park. (Photo by Walt Johnson)

By Walt Johnson



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — More than 500 runners took part in the annual Color Fest 5k run sponsored by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Special Events office Aug. 27, 2022.



Sunny skies and gentle breezes were perfect for the runners which made the run as enjoyable as possible. The idea of running was exciting for a lot of the runners but also the idea of having color thrown on them added extra excitement to the run.



Jennifer Noble said you could describe her and her friends as a “tribe from six different backgrounds and walks of life” that have unique personalities, but they started getting together during the pandemic each weekend and have been doing so since then. The two ladies are neighbors on post, and Aug. 27, 2022, gave them a chance to get together to do the run and celebrate a friend’s son’s birthday.



“We do a lot of activities together like go to concerts and restaurants. We also have been known to do theme-related things like dress like old ladies for example and theme parties all the time,” said Noble. “We get together every Friday night and you know its us because it gets loud. So we thought it would be fun to come out and do the run today.”



Amanda Garcia and Kayla Ababsantos, two of Nobles’ friends, can usually be found in a gym lifting weights which is why they like to be called the “Buff Bunnies.” But on Saturday they traded the weights for the chance to get in a workout at the color run and join the children who were able to have fun at the numerous bounce houses and water slides.



“We wanted to do something different like get sprayed with color. I want to be colorful today. And after we finish the run, we want to go into the bouncy houses and have some fun there also,” Garcia said.



Kaira Ambrose’s Family was able to come out and enjoy the festivities, which is something she isn’t always able to do as her husband is the service member. This was one time that they would be able to run the race together, and she was beyond excited to be able to share the day with her husband on the running trail.



“We wanted to bring the Family out to enjoy the bounce houses, and it will give my husband and I a chance to run a race together,” said Ambrose. “I have run some of these before, but he has a lot of military commitments and isn’t always able to run these races. I think its going to be awesome to run this with him, and I am super excited for the opportunity to run it with him.”



After the national anthem the runners took off from the starting line with clean clothes and bright smiles. It wasn’t long before those clean clothes turned into various colors as at one station after another DFMWR staff members peppered the runners with colors as they ran past with smiles on their faces, only signifying another successful run.