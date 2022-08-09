CURTIS WILBUR HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

SAN DIEGO - Cmdr. Joseph D. Foster, relieved Cmdr. Anthony S. Massy as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a change of command ceremony, Sept. 8.



Massey served as Executive Officer previously on Curtis Wilbur before fleeting up as the Commanding Officer. During his tour, Massey commanded Curtis Wilbur through rigorous underway periods and advanced mission tasking.



"Getting to this moment has been challenging but also very rewarding." said Massey. “I am thankful that the Navy provided me an opportunity to command and I can’t help but thank all the support I’ve received to be successful”.



Massey looked back on his time onboard Curtis Wilbur and reflected on the hard work and dedication of her crew.



"You executed every task and every mission professionally and should be proud of all that you accomplished." said Massey. "We executed regional, theater and national level tasking. Our enormously successful patrol was a culmination of your dedication to your job, to the ship and to your shipmates."



While underway, Curtis Wilbur completed patrols throughout the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, including the East China Sea, South China Sea, and the Philippine Sea. Underway highlights also include freedom of navigation operations, Taiwan Straits transits and multi-lateral exercises with partner navies. Additionally, Curtis Wilbur recently executed a homeport shift after 25 years of being forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Cmdr. Foster takes command as the ship transitions from an arduous sustainment phase to a long yard period as USS Curtis Wilbur enters the maintenance phase.



"Day in and day out you put in the hard work that produces awe inspiring results.” said Foster “I am committed to showcasing your amazing work to our community and continuing our reign of success. I look forward to serving as your Commanding Officer, continuing to bring positive changes to the Ship and cultivating innovative solutions”



Foster is a native of Lafayette Hill, PA, commissioned from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. He holds a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Naval Post Graduate School. Previously he served as the Executive Officer of USS Curtis Wilbur.



USS Curtis Wilbur is Home ported in San Diego, CA and part of U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works consistently with U.S. 7th Fleet to complement one another and provide commanders capable, ready assets across the spectrum of military operations in the Pacific.

