The Battle Axe of 3rd Infantry Division is back

Photo By Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter | Sgt. Brice Markham, a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter | Sgt. Brice Markham, a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, reunites with his wife during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 16, 2022. The 1st ABCT Soldiers deployed to Germany in support of NATO allies to deter Russian aggression while also supporting a range of other requirements in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team) see less | View Image Page

The last flight of Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Raider”, 3rd Infantry Division, were reunited with their families after a successful redeployment to Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 29, 2022. Raider Soldiers redeployed on a series of 16 flights spanning the month of August.



The welcome home ceremonies were held at Newman Gym and Cottrell Field to mark the redeployment of the brigade, known as the Battle Axe of 3rd ID, after a six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.



“I am immensely proud of the Raider Soldiers’ hard work and dedication to global security,” said Col. Peter Moon, commander of 1ABCT, 3ID. “I also want to thank all the families for their support and sacrifice. You are an integral part of our success.”



The brigade deployed to Germany in February 2022, as the immediate response force to deter Russian aggression against NATO allies and partners, under the 1st Infantry Division. It will be replaced by 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.



During their deployment, the 1ABCT trained in Grafenwoehr Training Area and completed Combined Resolve XVII at Joint Multinational Readiness Center with 11 other NATO allies and partners to enhance interoperability and readiness. The training and exercises completed throughout the deployment included squad-based live fire exercises, combined live fire exercises, M1 Abrams tank, Bradley, Paladin gunnery qualification tables, and joint live fire exercises with other NATO elements.



“Our forward presence in Eastern Europe enabled us to assure our Allies and deter our adversaries,” said Moon. “The Raider Brigade enhanced warfighting proficiency by training alongside our Allies and partners as we reinforced our ironclad commitment to NATO.”



With all of the Soldiers back at Fort Stewart, the Raider Brigade will transition to focus on modernization over the next few months.