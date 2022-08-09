IWTC Monterey Sailor Wins DoD Language Professional of the Year

Courtesy Photo | During the Advanced Command Language Program workshop, James Lewis, the Navy Senior...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During the Advanced Command Language Program workshop, James Lewis, the Navy Senior Language Authority, explained the significance of the Shannon M. Kent Language Professional of the Year award, before presenting it to Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Theamichaela Coyle, a military language instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, at the Presidio of Monterey on Aug. 24, 2022. The following day, Coyle was announced to have won the 2021 DOD-wide Language Professional of the Year award as well. see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Chief Sara Schmitt



MONTEREY, Calif. – Every year, the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC) hosts the Advanced Command Language Program (ACLP) workshop at the Presidio of Monterey.



While the conference has taken various forms since its inaugural event on June 6, 1994, including virtual evolutions during the height of the pandemic in 2020, the focus remains the same: advancing the field of military language programs.



DLIFLC Commandant Army Col. James Kievit welcomed the Command Language Program Managers (CLPM) emphasizing the collaborative nature of the sessions.



“The success of this event will rely on your candid interaction as you participate in the workshop,” said Kievit. “Take advantage of this opportunity to expand your network, meet new colleagues, and share your own ideas and best practices.”



More than 200 military and civilian CLPMs from across the Department of Defense assembled at the Presidio for the 3-day workshop from August 23-25 to discuss professional development opportunities, share best practices, unveil new technology and changes in the field, and recognize fellow language professionals who have excelled in their field during the prior year.



The awards recognize the most outstanding command language program, military and civilian language professionals, and non-career linguists contributing to mission success through the use of foreign language. It was announced in October 2021 that the category for the Navy Language Professional of the Year would be renamed to honor Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Shannon M. Kent, the 2010 Navy and DOD Language Professional of the Year winner, who was killed in action on Jan. 16, 2019, in Manbij, Syria.



On the second day of the ACLM conference, James Lewis, the Navy Senior Language Authority, presented Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Theamichaela Coyle, a military language instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, the Shannon M. Kent Language Professional of the Year award, and announced their intention to house the plaque for permanent display at the Pentagon.



“It’s easy to do my job when I have the support of my fellow MLI’s and my family,” said Coyle after being presented with the award. “With the support of my husband, and the support of my family here with me, it’s easy to come to work and push through, even when it gets stressful.”



On the final day of the conference, Coyle was announced as the winner of the 2021 DOD-wide Language Professional of the Year as well. Upon being recognized a second time, she reiterated that her success is the success of the team; however, it’s clear to see that her love for language learning and the tireless passion she brings as an instructor drives her outstanding performance.



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.