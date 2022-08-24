IWTC Monterey Sailor Wins DoD Language Professional of the Year

During the Advanced Command Language Program workshop, James Lewis, the Navy Senior Language Authority, explained the significance of the Shannon M. Kent Language Professional of the Year award, before presenting it to Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Theamichaela Coyle, a military language instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, at the Presidio of Monterey on Aug. 24, 2022. The following day, Coyle was announced to have won the 2021 DOD-wide Language Professional of the Year award as well.

