    IWTC Monterey Sailor Wins DoD Language Professional of the Year

    MONTEREY, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    During the Advanced Command Language Program workshop, James Lewis, the Navy Senior Language Authority, explained the significance of the Shannon M. Kent Language Professional of the Year award, before presenting it to Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Theamichaela Coyle, a military language instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, at the Presidio of Monterey on Aug. 24, 2022. The following day, Coyle was announced to have won the 2021 DOD-wide Language Professional of the Year award as well.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 13:08
    Photo ID: 7405274
    VIRIN: 220824-N-N0484-1001
    Resolution: 3300x1908
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, FL, US
    NETC
    DLIFLC
    CIWT
    IWTC Monterey

