JBLE MDG boosts effectiveness in Simulation Lab

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – When the term “simulation lab” is used, what comes to mind? A giant X-ray? A sci-fi virtual reality? For the 633d Medical Group, it’s a new medical program that’s revolutionizing how Airmen are receiving their upgrade training.



Being the first of its kind, the 633d MDG Simulation Lab is being utilized to better ensure the holistic readiness of its Airmen.



“When we were building out this proof of concept, we were asked to create a training sustainment center that focuses on quality training to fill the gaps that weren’t met by the education and training department,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christian Baldwin, 633d MDG medical services flight chief. “It started as identifying the 52 core training tasks that Aerospace Medical Technicians needed to hone in on; even though folks were being signed off on their core training, they weren’t really feeling qualified.”



Before introducing the Simulation Lab, Airmen would talk through the steps of any given procedure with their supervisor. Once the supervisor felt the Airman displayed satisfactory knowledge, they would sign off on the Airman’s training. However, the Sim Lab provides hands-on, guided, one-on-one training with a team of dedicated professionals in any medical field; ensuring that all 633d MDG Airmen receive valuable instruction.



“It’s very exciting to see the Airmen receiving true instruction versus a verbal walk-through,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica Wenninger, 633d MDG Simulation Lab coordinator. “They’re actually getting in there and receiving the hands-on [practice] that they need, which is crucial. Knowing that they’re getting quality training is what’s most important to me.”



According to the Simulation Lab’s internal statistics, within the 2022 calendar year, over 670 students have successfully gone through the program, causing a 4000% increase in productivity.



“If a technician comes in for their training, gets signed off and receives whatever certification they need, we need to ensure that it’s the same across the board for every person who comes through,” said Baldwin. “When we built the training, we only had ‘quality’ in mind. But for there to be quality in the training, we had to understand the value in it.”



This training has transformed how 633d MDG Airmen build confidence within their craft and prepare to meet future challenges across the Joint Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:33 Story ID: 428808 Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE MDG boosts effectiveness in Simulation Lab, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.