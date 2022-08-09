Then and now

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Pfc. Katlynn Pickle | U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tyler Lawver (right), acting Multinational Brigade Command...... read more read more

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.08.2022

    Story by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Vaziani Training Area, 5 Sep., 2022— Over the last 28 years, the state of Georgia and the Country of Georgia have enjoyed a close partnership highlighted by the exercise known as Noble Partner.

    Noble Partner is a multinational military training exercise that allows Soldiers of various nations to exchange tactics, experiences, grow stronger and more unified. In its sixth iteration some Soldiers have been here before. Among them is Master Sgt. Tyler Lawver, the acting Multinational Brigade Command Sergeant Major, who first came here for the exercise Immediate Response in 2008.

    His first trip was during a very turbulent time in Georgia’s history. The Russo-Georgian war, though brief, left a lasting mark. As a specialist his experiences then ‘til now as a Master Sergeant are very different. “My first trip here I was an E-4 in the infantry and we spent most of our time in the field. This time I am running a Tactical Operations Center, and mentoring the multinational forces in the TOC on how to run operations and how to do battle tracking,” he said.

    His first trip, he was assigned to a support company in an infantry battalion and spent a lot of time handling vehicle maintenance, transportation, and drivers training. His unit trained with Georgian forces in infantry style situational training exercise lanes through urban environments. They conducted and oversaw squad live fire ranges. But the main thing he says stuck with him is that despite all our differences, we are all very similar. “We may speak different languages and have different doctrines, but we’re all very similar.”

    These many languages have not been a stumbling block, “Everyone speaks English and we always have a linguist on hand.” He is currently mentoring the Soldiers in the TOC in how to develop product and help the Georgian leaders in guiding their troops and managing their staff. This change in perspective has been eye opening for Master Sgt. Lawver. From first coming here as a specialist and returning as a master sergeant, he has had the unique opportunity to see what this exercise is really about.

    “It’s been fun coming here in a different position and seeing it in a different angle. Seeing a different picture,” he said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

