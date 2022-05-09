Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helping Hand

    Helping Hand

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.05.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tyler Lawver (right), acting Multinational Brigade Command Sergeant Major assists a multinational soldier in the tactical operations center (TOC) as part of Noble Partner, at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sep. 5, 2022. Exercise Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 04:57
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    USArmy
    NationalGuard
    NoblePartner
    StrongerTogether
    StrengthThroughUnity
    Ready&Resilient

