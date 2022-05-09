Helping Hand

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tyler Lawver (right), acting Multinational Brigade Command Sergeant Major assists a multinational soldier in the tactical operations center (TOC) as part of Noble Partner, at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sep. 5, 2022. Exercise Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle)

