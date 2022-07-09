Illinois Native Adds to His Eleven Years of Sea Time and Earns Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 6, 2022) Retail Specialist First...... read more read more Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 6, 2022) Retail Specialist First Class Shannon J. Clifton, poses with his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement award after being pinned and recognized by NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni and command members. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Sept. 6, 2022) Retail Specialist First Class Shannon J. Clifton, who has served as a Recruiter for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio since 2019, earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his dedicated service. Clifton was recognized and pinned by the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni in the presence of command membership.





Clifton, who graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School and is about to serve on his fourth ship, was responsible for attaining forty-seven new contracts. In addition to his individual performance, Clifton assisted his Leading Petty Officer (LPO) with the development of three Recruiters who later earned their advanced recruiter qualifications.





Clifton’s performance was essential in his division earning “Division of the Year” and attaining the fiscal year 2020 Bronze and Gold Recruiting “R” Awards. In the fiscal year 2021, Clifton’s role as a Recruiter aided Recruiting Station Northeast San Antonio to achieve 100% in all mission subcategories and a 99% shipping rate.





During his recognition, Clifton’s noteworthy accomplishments, perseverance, and dedication to duty were highlighted.





Clifton, who is excited to return to sea duty, was thankful for his time at NTAG San Antonio and shared his thoughts with those present. “Although it went really fast, I really enjoyed my time here,” said Clifton. “Recruiting was pretty fun.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



