Exchange Shopper Will Drive Off in a $106,000 Customized Ford Bronco in Monster Energy Sweepstakes

DALLAS – One deserving military shopper will hit the road—and the jackpot—in a customized Ford Bronco Badlands, valued at $106,000, in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Monster Energy sweepstakes.



And if the four-door, four-wheel-drive SUV weren’t enough, the grand-prize winner will also receive an $8,500 American Express gift card. Additionally, 50 other winners will receive a Monster Energy camo backpack, valued at $85 each.



Through Oct. 31, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



“Who’s more deserving of an awesome grand prize like this than a member of the military community?” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is looking forward to delivering this custom vehicle to the lucky winner as a ‘thank you’ for their selfless service.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter too. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees can also enter.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



