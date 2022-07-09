The U.S. Army Parachute Team competes in parachuting nationals event

Photo By Megan Hackett | Staff Sgt. Logan Maples of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in a competition round...... read more read more Photo By Megan Hackett | Staff Sgt. Logan Maples of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in a competition round in Sturtevant, Wisconsin on 6 September, 2022. Maples competed in the 2022 USPA Canopy Piloting Nationals from September 3 through 6. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett) see less | View Image Page

The United States Army Parachute Team’s Soldier, Staff Sgt. Logan Maples, competed in the United States Parachute Association (USPA) Canopy Piloting Nationals Competition from Sep. 2-7 at Skydive Midwest in Sturtevant, Wisconsin.



The annual skydiving competition, held at a different location each year, hosts the nation’s top canopy piloting talent. There are several rounds of canopy piloting competition. Maples performed in the speed, accuracy, and distance rounds of Canopy Piloting Nationals.



Formed in 1959, the USAPT competition teams have earned more than 50 national level titles and 490 medals in national competitions. In 1961, the team adopted the nickname of the ‘Golden Knights’; Golden, signifying the gold medals the team had won; Knights, proving that they were world champions and had “conquered the skies.” USAPT, based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, travel around the world to compete and showcase the Army's unique talents and capabilities.



“As Golden Knights, it is our main job is to fly parachutes, so why not have the best events that we can to showcase what we can do,” explained Maples. “Having the proficiency level that is takes for canopy piloting to take to the American public is important. Competition breeds higher level performance and skill.”



Maples first competed in the USPA Canopy Piloting in 2021 and placed first in the Speed, Distance, and Overall Advanced level of the competition. This year, he is competing in the top level, the Open Class. Maples was able to get his first experience as an open class competitor at this event.



“Going from an Advanced to the Open Class are completely different experiences,” explained Maples. “Different rules, different standards, and different equipment entirely to be competitive. The level of technology is evolved to a point that it is safer and faster than it has ever been before.”



The Golden Knights Canopy Piloting competition team is being activated after a four year hiatus. Comprised of four active duty Soldiers, the team will train for future competitions and exhibitions at their facility local to Fort Bragg, NC. The Canopy Piloting discipline requires the athlete to have an exact precision and elite level of experience in parachute flight to be competitive.



“The Golden Knights are such a staple to competition parachuting, and we are excited to have them back in competitions,” said Randy Connell, competition judge and USPA Director of the 2021 National Championships. “The team is incredible, and it’s the individual Soldiers that are truly good sportsmen.” Connell, who has 37 years of experience in the sport of skydiving, has watched the Golden Knights compete every year in national and world level competitions.



Sgt. Mark Pierce, a current member of USAPT and future canopy piloting competitor, attended this competition in his first national level event.



“I’m watching the nuances of competition and learning from the experienced professionals here,” said Pierce. “Getting to represent the Army in a competition setting, I think it will bring good attention to a facet of the sport that can truly engage the American public.”



Competing against several of the current reigning nationals and world level champions of canopy piloting, Maples jumped in seven rounds over four days of intense competition. The nationals event battled inclement weather throughout the days of competition, shortening the event by two rounds.



“The US has literally most of the world level talent present here, all of which have at least six to eight competitions completed a year,” said Maples. “This is a good chance for me to assess where I’m at for the 2023 training and competition season when I am up against them again.”



Maples finished 18th in the overall competition, putting up a strong finish after a brief training event.



The Canopy Piloting section will officially start their training this coming November. The Soldiers will prepare for local and national level competitions that will occur throughout 2023. The section’s mission will also include marketing the Army’s unique jobs and opportunities.





“The whole reason I joined the Golden Knights was to strive to compete in canopy piloting,” said Maples. “This is the only discipline that is spectator friendly, that the crowd can watch in real time, which is our goal in reaching the American public.”

Please visit the U.S. Army Parachute Team website at www.goarmy.com/events/golden-knights.html to see upcoming events in your area.