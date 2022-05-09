Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team competes in parachuting nationals event

    STURTEVANT, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Logan Maples of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in a competition round in Sturtevant, Wisconsin on 5 September, 2022. Maples competed in the 2022 USPA Canopy Piloting Nationals from September 3 through 6. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Logan Maples)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856438
    VIRIN: 220905-A-id671-932
    Filename: DOD_109202296
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: STURTEVANT, WI, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team competes in parachuting nationals event, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team competes in parachuting nationals event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Sports
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Parachuting
    competition
    Army

