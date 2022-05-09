Staff Sgt. Logan Maples of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in a competition round in Sturtevant, Wisconsin on 5 September, 2022. Maples competed in the 2022 USPA Canopy Piloting Nationals from September 3 through 6. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Logan Maples)
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team competes in parachuting nationals event, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The U.S. Army Parachute Team competes in parachuting nationals event
