Technology leaders collaborate on solutions to Navy challenges during workshop at NUWC Division Newport

Photo By David Stoehr | Members of the Rapid Prototyping Senior Scientific Technical Manager Team gather for a...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Members of the Rapid Prototyping Senior Scientific Technical Manager Team gather for a photo at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on Aug. 16, during a two-day workshop focused on Navy requirements and how to quickly transition capabilities to the warfighter. Team members include, Christian Schumacher (from left) of NUWC Headquarters; Dr. Todd Holland of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Panama City Division; Nicole Stone of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC Pacific); Greg Hays of NIWC Atlantic; Dr. Denise Crimmins of NUWC Division Newport; Anthony Schmidt of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division; Adam Parsley of NSWC Crane Division; and Todd Hashbarger from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Rapid prototyping senior scientific technical managers (SSTMs) from across Naval Research and Development Establishment (NRDE) gathered at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport for an Undersea Warfare Forum from Aug. 16-18 to discuss future Navy requirements and how to quickly transition capabilities to the warfighter.



The Rapid Prototyping SSTM Team includes Dr. Denise Crimmins of NUWC Division Newport; Dr. Todd Holland from the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Panama City Division; Greg Hays of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic; Andrew Brough of NSWC Crane Division; Adam Parsley of NSWC Crane Division; Anthony Schmidt of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWC AD); Nicole Stone of NIWC Pacific, Todd Hashbarger of the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development, Test and Evaluation; Lt. Zac Fisher of NAWC AD; and Christian Schumacher of NUWC Headquarters. Stephen Farmer of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division joined the discussion remotely from China Lake in California.



The role of the SSTM is to provide senior technical leadership across the NRDE, Navy, Department of Defense, academia, and industry to expedite solutions from concept through transition and fielding of new technologies.



The group focused on eliminating stovepipes, sharing best practices, and leveraging fleet exercises to pursue rapid insertion of technology.



At the end of the forum, the team gathered their ideas for a discussion with Dr. Brett Seidle, the new Deputy Assistant Secretary of Navy Research Development Test and Evaluation (DASN RDTE), with whom the rapid prototyping directors serve. They discussed ways to better support Seidle, as he rolls out his vision for the DASN RTDE organization to build a cohesive NRDE team.



“The timing of the face-to-face forum was ideal for establishing an open dialogue with Dr. Seidle and to work collectively on a shared mission statement and course of action to leverage the SSTM rapid prototyping directors under new DASN RDTE leadership,” Crimmins said.



This working group’s understanding of mission threads and capability gaps allows them to better engage with the fleet and Navy leadership with the ultimate goal of promoting a culture of innovation and collaboration to drive transition and technology insertion. Other goals include improving warfare center collaboration, implementing collaborative processes and tools, and enhancing warfare center communication.



Integral to achieving their goals is aligning to the National Defense Strategy, Chief of Naval Operations’ Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN), the NAVPLAN Implementation Framework (NIF) and fleet priorities, future concepts, capability and mission requirements, technology gaps, and current science and technology (S&T)/research and development investments to prioritize transitions, experimentation, and future S&T investments. The working group communicates these priorities to its stakeholders in an effort to align investment strategies, eliminate duplication of effort, and facilitate successful transition of technology into the acquisition processes.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



