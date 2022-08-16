Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technology leaders collaborate on solutions to Navy challenges during workshop at NUWC Division Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Members of the Rapid Prototyping Senior Scientific Technical Manager Team gather for a photo at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on Aug. 16, during a two-day workshop focused on Navy requirements and how to quickly transition capabilities to the warfighter. Team members include, Christian Schumacher (from left) of NUWC Headquarters; Dr. Todd Holland of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Panama City Division; Nicole Stone of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC Pacific); Greg Hays of NIWC Atlantic; Dr. Denise Crimmins of NUWC Division Newport; Anthony Schmidt of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division; Adam Parsley of NSWC Crane Division; and Todd Hashbarger from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation.

    Naval Research and Development Establishment
    NUWC Division Newport
    22-53

