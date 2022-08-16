Technology leaders collaborate on solutions to Navy challenges during workshop at NUWC Division Newport

Members of the Rapid Prototyping Senior Scientific Technical Manager Team gather for a photo at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on Aug. 16, during a two-day workshop focused on Navy requirements and how to quickly transition capabilities to the warfighter. Team members include, Christian Schumacher (from left) of NUWC Headquarters; Dr. Todd Holland of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Panama City Division; Nicole Stone of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC Pacific); Greg Hays of NIWC Atlantic; Dr. Denise Crimmins of NUWC Division Newport; Anthony Schmidt of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division; Adam Parsley of NSWC Crane Division; and Todd Hashbarger from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation.

