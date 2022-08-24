332d June July Award Winners Banquet

The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing recognizes certain airmen from each category for exemplary service each month.



Each winner is nominated by their supervisors and then selected by a board of leaders based on the quality of their work. Only one member of each category is chosen per month and leadership then throws a banquet in their honor, courtesy of the 322d Expeditionary Force Support Squadron. The winners for June and July 2022 were:

June:

Field Grade Officer: Maj. Russell Maynard

July:

Airman: Senior Airman Brandon Mauldin

Non-Commissioned Officer: Staff Sgt. Seth Modin

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Jesse Simmons

Company Grade Officer: Capt. Christopher Haijsman

Field Grade Officer: Maj. Brandon Stout

Team: Distributed Mission Site/Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

