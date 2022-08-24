Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d June July Award Winners Banquet

    332d Aerial Expeditionary Wing leadership honors Airman of the Month award winners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.24.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing recognizes certain airmen from each category for exemplary service each month.

    Each winner is nominated by their supervisors and then selected by a board of leaders based on the quality of their work. Only one member of each category is chosen per month and leadership then throws a banquet in their honor, courtesy of the 322d Expeditionary Force Support Squadron. The winners for June and July 2022 were:
    June:
    Field Grade Officer: Maj. Russell Maynard
    July:
    Airman: Senior Airman Brandon Mauldin
    Non-Commissioned Officer: Staff Sgt. Seth Modin
    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Jesse Simmons
    Company Grade Officer: Capt. Christopher Haijsman
    Field Grade Officer: Maj. Brandon Stout
    Team: Distributed Mission Site/Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 08:49
    Story ID: 428639
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
