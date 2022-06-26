Patrol Squadron Nine Attends Berlin Airshow 2022

Between June 22 and June 26, the World Famous Golden Eagles of Patrol Squadron Nine had the honor and privilege of attending and representing the P-8A Poseidon and the United States Navy at the Berlin Airshow 2022 in Germany. The theme of this year’s Berlin Airshow was “Pioneering Aerospace”, and aimed to showcase the transformation of aviation toward climate neutrality through innovation, new technologies, and sustainability. The airshow featured around 550 presenters from both civil and military aviation, representing 29 different countries from around the world; in total, 72,000 visitors were in attendance.



VP-9 Combat Air Crew 10 had the honor of hosting several distinguished visitors during the air show, notably Mr. Olaf Scholz (Chancellor of Germany), Ms. Amy Gutmann (Ambassador of the United States to Germany), Lieutenant General Mark Wise (Deputy Commandant for Aviation, Headquarters Marine Corps), Mr. Thomas Hitschler (Parliamentary State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry of Defence), and Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack (Germany’s Chief of Navy).



The Berlin Airshow was significant in that it was the first time since the German Navy’s announcement of their intent to purchase the P-8A that it has been on display at an airshow in the country. The German Navy’s purchase of the P-8A will add it to the list of operators of the multi-mission, anti-submarine warfare capable platform, alongside the United States and its allies Australia, India, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.



Commanded by Cmdr. James J. Donchez, and based out of NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, the 279 Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron Nine (VP-9) are currently deployed to the Sixth Fleet AOR and operate the P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

