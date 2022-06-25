Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol Squadron Nine Attends Berlin Airshow 2022

    BERLIN, GERMANY

    06.25.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Reed 

    Patrol Squadron NINE

    Members of the VP-9 Maintenance Department and Combat Air Crew 10 (CAC-10) in front of the P-8A Poseidon in Berlin

    Location: BERLIN, DE 
    Germany
    NATO
    Airshow
    Berlin
    P-8A
    MPRA

