Submarine Group 10 Changes Command; Senior Officer Retires After 3l Years

KINGS BAY, Ga. (NNS) –Submarine Group Ten held a change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, September 2.

Rear Adm. John Spencer was relieved by Rear Adm. Thomas R. “TR” Buchanan as the Submarine Group Ten commander during a ceremony held at the base.

“Serving as the Commander of Submarine Group Ten has been the highlight of my professional career,” said Spencer during his speech.

Spencer, a native of Fairborn, Ohio, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering. He earned his master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College where he was a Halsey Research scholar. He also completed a national security fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

During the ceremony, Spencer was awarded the Legion of Merit Award for his outstanding service. As the Group Ten Commander, he guided 9,000 military and civilian personnel from Trident Refit Facility, Submarine Readiness Squadron, two submarine squadrons and eight submarines in effectively delivering one-quarter of the nation’s strategic assets and other critical capabilities through the Atlantic ballistic-missile submarine force.

“Every person and organization assigned to Submarine Base Kings Bay is focused on deploying Ohio-class submarines,” said Spencer. “Through inspiring levels of teamwork and cooperation, this Kings Bay team has made the Ohio class one of the most successful class of ships in U.S. Navy history.”

Under his tenure, Submarine Group Ten transitioned tactical control of all Atlantic-based ballistic-missile submarines from Norfolk, Virginia to Kings Bay, Georgia.

During his speech, Spencer also recognized the unity and support received from the local community.

“The people of Camden County are demonstrably supportive of the military members assigned to the Kings Bay submarine base,” said Spencer. “The community consistently makes all of us feel welcome and supported—that includes me and my family.”

Spencer’s command tenure includes 34 strategic deterrent patrols, USS Florida (SSGN 728) and USS Georgia (SSGN 729) deployments, the completion of two extended refit periods and the return to strategic service of USS Wyoming (SSBN 742). He led the alignment and prioritization of infrastructure and modernization challenges across multiple organizations to guarantee the time critical arrival of USS Columbia (SSBN 826). Additionally, he led the Atlantic ballistic-missile submarine force through a series of operations and maintenance to support on-time execution of a $550 million dry dock recapitalization project.

Adm. Charles “Chas” Richard, Commander, Strategic Command, (USSTRATCOM) was the ceremony’s guest speaker and spoke of the submarine group’s important role in strategic deterrence.

“Submarine Group Ten brings essential capability to the strategic deterrence mission,” said Richard. “As Commander of USSTRATCOM, I appreciate everything it takes, at every level, to ensure this capability is ready whenever, and wherever needed. Your leadership is crucial to making it all happen. You are the instrument that makes our adversaries think twice before launching an attack.”

Vice Adm. William Houston, commander of Submarine Forces, participated in the ceremony and formally oversaw the changing of command. Houston also spoke of Spencer’s successes as the Group’s commander, and welcomed Buchanan back to Kings Bay.

Buchanan, the incoming commander, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and holds a master’s degree from the George Washington University. Previously, Buchanan served as the 88th Commandant of midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I am excited to be back in Kings Bay with the privilege to lead the teams responsible for executing the strategic deterrence mission, delivering combat power to geographic combatant commanders and preparing for the arrival of the Columbia-class submarine,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan, the son of a naval officer and raised in Vallejo, California, previously served as vice director for Strategy, Plans and Policy at U.S. Central Command, and was responsible for supporting Commander, U.S. Central Command with campaign planning, operational plan development, assessments, and multi-national security cooperation.

Richard praised Spencer on a successful command tour and a 31-year naval career.

“Thirty-one years and 17 duty stations,” said Richard. “In every assignment, John excelled in an incredibly demanding job, created a positive command climate, and ensured his command’s success. As Rear Adm. Spencer passes the torch to Rear Adm. Buchanan’s capable hands, Submarine Group Ten will surely continue on the successful course that’s been set.”

Spencer’s awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various unit and service awards.

Submarine Group 10 is the nation's pre-eminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, strike and unique Ohio-class guided-missile submarine special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.

