Pacesetters, let's close the summer out this Labor Day weekend with safety first

The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and allows us to take a well-deserved break, relax and recharge. Historically, this holiday is also associated with increased mishaps requiring us to place a greater emphasis on safety.



It is important to assess all risks involved and review safe practices, even for the most "routine" events such as swimming, hiking, and other outdoor activities.



According to the National Safety Council, around 400 deaths result from motor vehicle collisions over Labor Day Weekend. If you’re planning to drive this weekend, make sure you’re well rested, plan for frequent rest stops, and divide driving duties if possible. You should also have your car checked by a registered mechanic to avoid a break down on the road. Don’t forget to pack a vehicle emergency kit that contains items like a flashlight, jumper cables, a tool kit, tire gauge and flares.



Boating and swimming are traditional Labor Day activities. Make sure you keep it safe by ensuring the boat is in good mechanical condition and carries all safety equipment including personal flotation devices, an emergency kit, and a first aid kit.



Sound judgment must extend to everything we do. I ask you all to act professionally, use the buddy system, display self-discipline and professionalism always. As one Pacesetter family, we need to take care of each other and make responsible choices when it comes to alcohol. We are all just one decision away from making a life-changing or fatal mistake.



I encourage our Soldiers, Civilians and Family Members to fully enjoy this historic holiday. I challenge each of you to place safety at the top of your holiday plans and make the "right" decision in whatever you do. Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend. Army Safe is Army Strong!

