Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 Promoted to Rear Admiral (Upper Half)

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Washington – Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, was promoted to rear admiral (upper half) during a ceremony aboard USS Nimitz’s (CVN 68) flag bridge Sept. 1, 2022.



Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet, was the promoting officer and gave the oath of office.



“I’m honored to be here to promote Chris to two-star admiral,” said Boyle. “You’ve demonstrated operational excellence throughout your career. That expertise proves to us that you are ready for more responsibility, more accountability, and more authority. Being promoted to two-star is really all about the future promise for what you will do for the Navy.”



Sweeney took command April 30, 2021, and has led the strike group through various evolutions, including the completion of Nimitz’s Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), Command Assessment of Readiness and Training (CART II), Tailored Ship’s Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA-FEP), Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), and Group Sail, bringing together the battle group and its components into a fully-functional fighting team.



“I’m really proud of the 30 years the Navy has offered me,” said Sweeney. “For a young man from the eastern shores of Maryland, I’m blessed to have supportive family, friends, staff and warfare commanders. Thank you all for coming.”



Sweeney is currently enhancing readiness throughout the strike group in preparation for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in the coming weeks, the final evaluation before deployment.



The carrier strike group commander exercises oversight of unit-level training, integrated training, and readiness for assigned ships and units, as well as maintains administrative functions and material readiness tracking for ships and squadrons assigned to the strike group.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 21:34 Story ID: 428563 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 Promoted to Rear Admiral (Upper Half), by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.