USNCC, WGU Begin First Cyber Classes

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College, in partnership with Western Governors University, began its first classes for the Associate of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance September 1, 2022.



There were 178 active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to start the first USNCC-designated naval-relevant competency-based associate degree program.



“CBE is based on demonstrating mastery of program outcomes or competencies,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “This allows our motivated service members the potential to move more quickly in progressing through their program of study while simultaneously earning industry-leading credentials. Our goal is to provide the opportunities for men and women in uniform to grow in their education and career. For some, the traditional classroom environment may not be the best option. This is why we are excited about this CBE model.”



The USNCC uses a consortium model of education, which means the USNCC teaches the five Naval Studies Certificate courses and the partner institution teaches the other courses that make up the associate degree. This allows the naval services to have a flexible, scalable model of education to meet the needs of the services while providing a quality education to the Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who earn their degree through the consortium.



“We are excited to welcome students from the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard through our partnership with the U.S. Naval Community College,” said retired Rear Adm. Jeff Harley, WGU’s director of Military Engagement. “WGU is a military-focused university and our competency-based education model provides great opportunities for USNCC students to earn a degree in cybersecurity while still meeting their military responsibilities anywhere across the globe.”



The Associate of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance has the Naval Studies Certificate embedded into the program along with the Certificate in Network and Cyber Defense. This degree also includes six embedded CompTIA certifications.



“For America’s men and women in uniform who already have a strong background in cybersecurity, this may be the best option,” said the USNCC’s command senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Mike Hensley. “They can take the knowledge and understanding they already know and accelerate through coursework earning their degree at a pace that best suits them. This is the type of degree program that looks at the future of education and says, ‘how can we do better for our Marines, our Sailors, and our Coast Guardsmen?’”



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.