USNCC, WGU Begin First Cyber Classes

220901-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (Sept. 1, 2022) — The U.S. Naval Community College, in partnership with Western Governors University, began its first classes for the Associate of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance September 1, 2022. There were 178 active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to start the first USNCC-designated naval-relevant competency-based associate degree program. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. This graphic was created using text and shapes. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

