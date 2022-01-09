Blending Two Worlds: Naval History and Recruiting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Before he was on a Navy destroyer collecting intel for the navigation and fire control teams, Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Matthew Lachance explored the military on the screen. The Smithfield, Rhode Island, native had a penchant for the past, especially when it came to the military.



"I have always been a huge history guy," said Lachance. “My dad was in the Army National Guard, and my uncle served in the Navy aboard the USS Midway (CV-41). They both told me their stories but watching the military and history channels are what really intrigued me."



Lachance said that learning naval history created a sense of respect and pride for the Navy's capability to meet global challenges.



"Knowing the dedication Sailors have made for our country is something I value," said Lachance. "It made me want to be part of the Navy, so one day I could look back and say I experienced it too."



Lachance served aboard the San Diego-based destroyer, USS O'Kane (DDG 77). His ship supported the multinational exercise Rim of the Pacific 2018, where he also found time to immerse himself in World War II historical sites during a break in his deployment at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



"The base and the docks were the same as Dec 7th," said Lachance. "It was surreal to know my ship was in the same place I had seen in documentaries."



Following his operation sea tour, Lachance shifted to recruiting back in New England, where he now shares his experience with the next generation of Sailors.



"I don't pressure anyone to join,” said Lachance. “I just share my real experiences. That honesty connects with this new generation of future Sailors.”



Lachance said he wants applicants to understand the history and heritage they will soon become part of when joining the Navy.



“The Navy has given me and many before me life experience,” said Lachance. "I like being a patriot. I love my country. I just wanted to do my part to give back.”



NTAG New England covers the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the eastern half of New York. Headquartered out of Boston, Massachusetts, the command has more than 35 recruiting stations, eight Navy Operation Support Centers, and four Military Entrance Processing Stations.



