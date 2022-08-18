Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Detrick welcomes new garrison commander

    Fort Detrick welcomes new garrison commander

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Story by Erickson Barnes 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Fort Detrick welcomed its new garrison commander, Col. Ned Marsh, during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 18.

    The reviewing officer for the ceremony, Davis D. Tindoll, Jr., who is the director of Installation Management Command’s sustainment directorate, oversaw the passing of command from Col. Danford Bryant to Col. Marsh.

