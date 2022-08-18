Fort Detrick welcomes new garrison commander

Fort Detrick welcomed its new garrison commander, Col. Ned Marsh, during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 18.
The reviewing officer for the ceremony, Davis D. Tindoll, Jr., who is the director of Installation Management Command’s sustainment directorate, oversaw the passing of command from Col. Danford Bryant to Col. Marsh.
