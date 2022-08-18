Fort Detrick welcomes new garrison commander

Photo By lanessa hill | Fort Detrick Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills (center) looks on as Davis D. Tindoll,...... read more read more

Photo By lanessa hill | Fort Detrick Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills (center) looks on as Davis D. Tindoll, Jr., passes the garrison colors to Col. Ned Marsh, signifying that the colonel has officially taken command of the garrison at Fort Detrick during a ceremony, Aug. 18, 2022. see less | View Image Page