SMDC welcomes new capabilities manager

Photo By Carrie Campbell | Col. Thomas M. Noble, right, accepts the Army Capabilities Manager for Strategic Missile Defense charter from Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command commanding general, during a Change of Charter, Aug. 30, at the command's Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters. Noble assumed responsibility for the organization from Col. James C. Reese. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The leadership of one of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s most unique positions changed hands, Aug. 30, in a ceremony at the command’s Redstone Arsenal headquarters.



Col. James C. Reese relinquished his position as the Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence’s Army Capabilities Manager for Strategic Missile Defense to Col. Thomas M. Noble.



“This is a big deal. This is like a brigade change of command,” said Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, USASMDC’s commanding general. “Manager is just an insufficient word to describe what is required of these leaders.”



Karbler said he would call them Army Capabilities Leaders if it were up to him. He said often the (missile defense) team does not agree or are not on the same page but that the ACM brings the various organizations – Army, Missile Defense Agency, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and joint staff – together to ensure capabilities are brought to the Soldier.



During his tenure, Reese accomplished getting generators to the AN/TPY2 radars across the globe; upgrading the radar software, and working toward an intercept capability against new hypersonic technology.



“The work that Jim has done over the past year has been to make sure those Soldiers are best equipped,” Karbler said.



Reese said that it was the advocacy of officers and leaders like Karbler and Richard De Fatta, USASMDC deputy to the commander, who paved the way for his success.



“I’m not coming to an organization as a staffer. I’m coming as an Army-designated leader with the empowerment of my bosses,” Reese said. “Thank you for that.



“This was a whole new world for me, and (De Fatta) made the entrance into this whole new side of the Army for me about as fulfilling as I needed it and wanted it to be when I put this position down as my number one choice,” Reese said.



Reese said he appreciated De Fatta’s leadership and the ACM SMD team for what they did during his tenure.



“Tom, you’re joining an incredible team,” Reese said. “It’s an incredible team you’re going to be working with. The impact is tangible and it’s important for what we do, not only for the Soldier on the ground but for our homeland and the defense of the homeland and the defense of our citizens.”



Karbler said the ACM position requires a unique and special talent to be able to bring all the different parts together. He welcomed Noble and told him the team looked forward to having him on board, and Noble thanked Karbler for his kind words and mentorship through the years.



“I want to thank God and the United States Army for having the trust and confidence in me to take on this role as the next Army Capabilities Manager for Strategic Missile Defense,” Noble said. “I truly look forward to this opportunity to work with you and what we can do next in moving and advancing the objectives and goals of strategic missile defense forward and making sure we provide our nation’s warfighters exactly what they need to go out there and fight and win.



“For the team, I’m looking forward to working with you, each of you, over the next years and seeing how we can go forward and make this organization and our nation better,” Noble said. “Secure the high ground.”