    ACM_SMD_Charter_8-30-22_2942

    ACM_SMD_Charter_8-30-22_2942

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Carrie Campbell 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Col. Thomas M. Noble, right, accepts the Army Capabilities Manager for Strategic Missile Defense charter from Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command commanding general, during a Change of Charter, Aug. 30, at the command’s Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters. Noble assumed responsibility for the organization from Col. James C. Reese. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 13:55
    Photo ID: 7398606
    VIRIN: 220830-A-KW619-245
    Resolution: 800x534
    Size: 409.92 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    TAGS

    Redstone Arsenal
    Daniel Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Change of Charter
    Dan Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence
    SMDCoE
    James Reese
    Strategic Missile Defense
    Army Capabilities Manager
    Jim Reese
    Thomas Noble
    Tom Noble

