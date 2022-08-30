ACM_SMD_Charter_8-30-22_2942

Col. Thomas M. Noble, right, accepts the Army Capabilities Manager for Strategic Missile Defense charter from Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command commanding general, during a Change of Charter, Aug. 30, at the command’s Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters. Noble assumed responsibility for the organization from Col. James C. Reese. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)
